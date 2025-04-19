Orange County SC Shutout in Oakland 2-0

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC travelled to the Bay Area for an in-state rivalry match with Oakland Roots SC. The Roots obviously watched Tuesday's OCSC US Open Cup match and adopted a similar strategy, fouling OC early and often. Hammering the visitors in a very physical first half that led to the only 2 goals Oakland would need to grab 3 points on the afternoon.

In the 10' minute, Wolfgang Prentice opened the scoring, capitalizing on an error and open net, for his fourth goal of the season. The home side maintained pressure, and in the 31' minute, Peter Wilson doubled the lead with his first goal of the season, making it 2-0. Despite Orange County SC holding 65% possession, they struggled to convert, managing five shots with only one on target and missing a big chance. Oakland, with just 35% possession, were more clinical, converting two of their three shots on target from four total attempts. At halftime, the score stood at 2-0, with Oakland Roots firmly in command.

The second half saw Orange County SC push for a comeback, but Oakland's defense remained resolute. The Orange & Black increased their shot count to ten but failed to test Oakland's goalkeeper significantly. Oakland Roots, content to protect their lead, focused on counterattacks and maintained discipline at the back. Despite OC's aggressive attack and dominance of possession, Oakland grinded out the result to secure the clean sheet.

OCSC returns to Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, April 26th, where they will face Las Vegas Lights FC in the opening round of the 2025 Jägermeister Cup. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

None

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 0 0

OAK 2 0 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

10' Wolfgang Prentince (Assist Peter Wilson)

31" Peter Wilson (Assist Jurgen Damm)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

N/A

OAKLAND ROOTS SC

42' Yellow Card Wolfgang Prentice

49' Yellow Card Neveal Hackshaw

50' Yellow Card Gavin Glinton (HC)

53' Yellow Card Bobosi Byaruhanga

56' Yellow Card Baboucarr Njie

67" Yellow Card Jurgen Damm

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt (C)(87' Vuk Latinovich), Nicholas Benalcazar, Pedro Guimaraes(61' Ashton Miles), Ryan Doghman, Kyle Scott, Kevin Partida (61' Benjamin Barjolo), Lyam MacKinnon (46' Cameron Dunbar), Ousmane Sylla, Bryce Jamison (46' Chris Hegardt), Mouhamadou War

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Daniel Garcia, Gavin Karam

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 66% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 7 | Offsides: 3 |

OAKLAND ROOTS SC LINEUP:

Kendall McIntosh (GK); Kai Greene, Neveal Hackshaw (82' Gagi Margvelashvili), Julian Bravo, Baboucarr Njie (67' Justin Rasmussen), Tyler Gibson, Jose Sinisterra (67' Daniel Gomez), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice (67' Panos Armenakas), Peter Wilson, Jurgen Damm (67' Ilya Alekseev)

Unused subs: Raphael Spiegel (GK); Ali Elmasnaouy, Luis Saldaña, Camden Riley,

Head Coach: Gavin Glinton

Possession: 34% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Oakland Roots SC

2025 USL Championship | Matchday 6

Date: April 19, 2025

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA

