Orange County SC Shutout in Oakland 2-0
April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC travelled to the Bay Area for an in-state rivalry match with Oakland Roots SC. The Roots obviously watched Tuesday's OCSC US Open Cup match and adopted a similar strategy, fouling OC early and often. Hammering the visitors in a very physical first half that led to the only 2 goals Oakland would need to grab 3 points on the afternoon.
In the 10' minute, Wolfgang Prentice opened the scoring, capitalizing on an error and open net, for his fourth goal of the season. The home side maintained pressure, and in the 31' minute, Peter Wilson doubled the lead with his first goal of the season, making it 2-0. Despite Orange County SC holding 65% possession, they struggled to convert, managing five shots with only one on target and missing a big chance. Oakland, with just 35% possession, were more clinical, converting two of their three shots on target from four total attempts. At halftime, the score stood at 2-0, with Oakland Roots firmly in command.
The second half saw Orange County SC push for a comeback, but Oakland's defense remained resolute. The Orange & Black increased their shot count to ten but failed to test Oakland's goalkeeper significantly. Oakland Roots, content to protect their lead, focused on counterattacks and maintained discipline at the back. Despite OC's aggressive attack and dominance of possession, Oakland grinded out the result to secure the clean sheet.
OCSC returns to Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, April 26th, where they will face Las Vegas Lights FC in the opening round of the 2025 Jägermeister Cup. For more information and tickets, click HERE.
MILESTONES AND FACTS:
None
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 0 0 0
OAK 2 0 2
SCORING SUMMARY:
10' Wolfgang Prentince (Assist Peter Wilson)
31" Peter Wilson (Assist Jurgen Damm)
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
N/A
OAKLAND ROOTS SC
42' Yellow Card Wolfgang Prentice
49' Yellow Card Neveal Hackshaw
50' Yellow Card Gavin Glinton (HC)
53' Yellow Card Bobosi Byaruhanga
56' Yellow Card Baboucarr Njie
67" Yellow Card Jurgen Damm
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:
Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt (C)(87' Vuk Latinovich), Nicholas Benalcazar, Pedro Guimaraes(61' Ashton Miles), Ryan Doghman, Kyle Scott, Kevin Partida (61' Benjamin Barjolo), Lyam MacKinnon (46' Cameron Dunbar), Ousmane Sylla, Bryce Jamison (46' Chris Hegardt), Mouhamadou War
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Daniel Garcia, Gavin Karam
Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 66% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 7 | Offsides: 3 |
OAKLAND ROOTS SC LINEUP:
Kendall McIntosh (GK); Kai Greene, Neveal Hackshaw (82' Gagi Margvelashvili), Julian Bravo, Baboucarr Njie (67' Justin Rasmussen), Tyler Gibson, Jose Sinisterra (67' Daniel Gomez), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice (67' Panos Armenakas), Peter Wilson, Jurgen Damm (67' Ilya Alekseev)
Unused subs: Raphael Spiegel (GK); Ali Elmasnaouy, Luis Saldaña, Camden Riley,
Head Coach: Gavin Glinton
Possession: 34% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 1 |
Orange County SC v. Oakland Roots SC
2025 USL Championship | Matchday 6
Date: April 19, 2025
Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025
- Roots Dominate in First Half, Defeat Orange County SC 2-0 at Home - Oakland Roots
- Republic FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Shutout in Oakland 2-0 - Orange County SC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Detroit City FC - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Opens Road Trip against Las Vegas Lights FC - FC Tulsa
- Miami FC U20 Seeking Their Sixth Win in a Row to Keep Their Perfect Season Alive - Miami FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Orange County SC Shutout in Oakland 2-0
- Orange County SC Loses US Open Cup Match to AV Alta FC in Penalties
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Enters the 2025 US Open Cup
- Orange County SC Secures a Gnarly 2-1 Win for Gnarly's Birthday
- Orange County SC Partners with Foodbeast, Launches First-Ever Hot Sauce Collaboration