Rhode Island FC Falls 2-0 at Detroit City FC

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Rhode Island FC went down a man quickly and couldn't climb out of an early deficit on Saturday, falling 2-0 at Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium. Although the Ocean State club stabilized in the second half, an early red card to Frank Nodarse and a first half brace by Darren Smith proved too much for RIFC to overcome in the Motor City.

It didn't take long for Detroit City FC (4W-1L-2T) to capitalize on its early red-card advantage. Le Rouge found the back of the net in the 17th minute to take an early 1-0 lead. Working off of a dangerous corner kick, Smith took advantage of a recycled header back into the danger zone, cleaning up the loose ball with a close-range finish that bounced off the body of Koke Vegas and into the back of the net.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Rhode Island FC (1W-3L-1T) when Smith completed a three-minute brace to double the homeside's lead in the 20th minute. This time making a smart run in behind the RIFC defensive line, Smith got on the end of Connor Rutz's entry pass and into one-on-one position, lobbing a long-range shot over Vegas to make it 2-0.

¬â¹ ¬â¹Jeciel Cedeño continued to cause problems for RIFC in the final third in the 39th minute, linking up with Smith to cut through the backline and find an open shot at the top of the six-yard box. Curling a right-footed shot goalward, Cedeño nailed the post and Vegas corralled the rebound to prevent the hosts from taking a 3-0 lead before the halftime break.

Rhode Island FC came out swinging in the second half, pushing Detroit onto the back foot in the opening stages despite playing down a man. The Ocean State club got its first real chance of the game in the 53rd minute, when Zack Herivaux completed a well-worked passing sequence and sent a shot from outside the 18-yard box just north of the crossbar.

Despite RIFC's hot start to the half, Detroit nearly made RIFC pay for the missed opportunity in the 64th minute when Jordan Adebayo-Smith got on the end of another cutting ball and broke in behind the visitor's defense. However, Koke Vegas quickly came off of his line to deny the one-on-one shot attempt with an important save to keep the game within reach.

In the 80th minute, Fuson was the next to test the Detroit goal from long range, narrowly missing the frame with a curling shot that landed on the roof of the net. Three minutes later, Fuson took a nearly identical shot that once again just cleared the top-right corner as RIFC continued to push.

Despite a more positive outlook in the second half that saw RIFC stabilize defensively, a turbulent first 20 minutes proved too much to overcome.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will complete a seven-game road stretch with a trip to USL League One side Westchester SC to open its 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup campaign on Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. Fans can catch the action from Mount Vernon Memorial Field on ESPN+, or listen to the radio call on 790 The Score (790 AM). Following the game in New York, Rhode Island FC will host San Antonio FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Centreville Bank Stadium for the first time ever, playing in its historic home opener on May 3 at 4 p.m.

DET - Darren Smith (Devon Amoo-Mensah), 17th minute: Smith pokes home a loose ball in the box. DET 1, RI 0

DET - Darren Smith (Connor Rutz), 20th minute: Smith completes his brace with a tidy long-range finish. DET 2, RI 0

Rhode Island FC defender Frank Nodarse was shown a red card for an off-ball foul in the sixth minute of the game.

The game marked the first time Maxi Rodriguez visited his former club. Rodriguez led Detroit with 10 goals in 2024 before signing with RIFC, spending four total seasons with Le Rouge.

The game ends a six-game road stretch in league play ahead of RIFC's historic home opener on May 3 at 4 p.m. vs. San Antonio FC. Beginning with the home opener, RIFC will host 11 of its next 16 games at Centreville Bank Stadium through the beginning of August.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Aldair Sanchez

