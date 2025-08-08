Rhode Island FC Looks to Continue Momentum vs. Loudoun United FC Tomorrow

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC Looks to Continue Momentum vs. Loudoun United FC Tomorrow Ocean State Club returns to Centreville Bank Stadium for second game in four days

GAMEDAY MEDIA CENTER Gameday assets will be available for download as they are uploaded here. Courtesy credit: Rhode Island FC

WHAT Rhode Island FC returns to Centreville Bank Stadium to face Loudoun United FC in Week 23 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season.

WHO Rhode Island FC Loudoun United FC

WHEN Saturday, August 9 7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE Centreville Bank Stadium 11 Tidewater St. Pawtucket, R.I. 02860

BROADCAST NESN+, ESPN+

RADIO 790 The Score (790 AM)

THEME Folklore Night

GAME PREVIEW At just 20 years old, forward Abdellatif Aboukoura is enjoying a breakout season for Loudoun United FC, leading the USL Championship Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 16 appearances. The Fairfax, Virginia native had one of his best performances of the season in the last meeting between Rhode Island FC and Loudoun United FC on March 29, scoring his first brace of the season to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts. The brace was his fourth goal in four games, and saw him become the youngest player in USL Championship history to earn the league's Player of the Month Award. Since then, Aboukoura has shown no signs of slowing down, netting five goals in his last eight appearances. The forward will be a key force in trying to snap Loudoun's eight-game winless run across all competitions on Saturday. In its most recent road loss at ¬â¹ FC Tulsa, Loudoun looked set to snap the poor run of form when it led 2-1 with less than 10 minutes to play, but the game quickly unraveled when Loudoun gave up goals in the 84th minute and fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to come away empty-handed in heartbreaking fashion.

Rhode Island FC midfielder Maxi Rodriguez buried his third and perhaps most meaningful penalty kick of the season on Wednesday night to give RIFC a vital 1-0 win over Detroit City FC. The victory earned RIFC its first-ever shutout victory at Centreville Bank Stadium, and lifted the Ocean State above the playoff line in a crucial stretch of the season. Rodriguez now leads Rhode Island FC with six goals across all competitions in 2025, and has converted each of his last six USL Championship penalty kicks. After missing 11 games with a lower body injury, RIFC captain Koke Vegas made his long-awaited return between the sticks on Wednesday. Just 35 minutes into his return from the longest injury absence of his career, the Spaniard came up huge with a close-range, one-on-one diving save to deny Darren Smith his eighth goal of the year, keeping the Ocean State club in the game. Vegas would go on to come up with two more athletic saves to complete the 12th clean sheet of his Rhode Island FC career, securing an important three points for the homeside.

###

ABOUT RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL CLUB Rhode Island FC, A Club for All Rhode Island, is independently owned and operated, and is the only homegrown men's professional team in the state. It is led by co-founders Brett M. Johnson and former MLS and USMNT player Michael Parkhurst, a Rhode Island native. The club began play in 2024, advancing to the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season. RIFC opened the 2025 season at home in its permanent stadium in downtown Pawtucket, Centreville Bank Stadium. For more information visit rhodeislandfc.com.

RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL CLUB BRAND GUIDELINES For use of the primary RIFC crest, Rhode Island FC brand guidelines must be followed. The primary crest and brand guidelines are available for download here.

ABOUT CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM Located in downtown Pawtucket on the banks of the Seekonk River, Centreville Bank Stadium is a state-of-the-art, 100 percent electric, soccer-specific stadium with a 10,500+ capacity. Centreville Bank Stadium is a gamechanger for the state of Rhode Island and will support hundreds of jobs. Centreville Bank Stadium is the official home of the Rhode Island FC and the multi-use venue is the flagship destination for sports and entertainment in the Ocean State, hosting other sporting and community events and concerts year-round. For more information visit rhodeislandfc.com/centreville-bank-stadium.

CENTREVILLE BANK STADIUM BRAND GUIDELINES For use of the Centreville Bank Stadium logo, brand guidelines must be followed. The Centreville Bank Stadium logo and brand guidelines are available for download here.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2025

