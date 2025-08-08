Rowdies Add Forward Charlie Sharp on Loan

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired Toronto FC Forward Charlie Sharp on loan for the remainder of the USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Sharp joins the Rowdies midway through his second season in the professional ranks. The 24-year-old striker inked a contract with Major League Soccer's Toronto FC in September of last year after registering six goals and two assists for Toronto FC II in MLS Next Pro. Since then, Sharp has notched one assist in eight appearances for Toronto in MLS.

"Charlie is someone I've tracked for a while," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He played for someone I greatly respect in Chad Wiseman during his senior year of college. I was a bit disappointed when he went to Toronto because I had tried to sign him earlier in his career. Since he's been in Toronto, he's obviously gotten a taste of MLS action. I think he's done well there, but it's time he established himself at a first-team level. I'm hoping he can do that here."

A native of Michigan, Sharp played college soccer close to home at Western Michigan University. Sharp was drafted by Toronto in the 2023 ML SuperDraft but elected to remain in college for his final year of eligibility. Through 20 matches during his last year with the Western Michigan Broncos, he recorded eight assists and was the country's leading goal scorer in NCAA Division I with 19 goals. Sharp's record-breaking season led to him being named a finalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, the most coveted individual honor in NCAA Division I soccer. He finished his five-season career with Western Michigan with 42 goals and 22 assists in 89 appearances.

Sharp is available for selection for the Rowdies road matchup against North Carolina FC this Saturday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can tune in to watch the match locally on Tampa Bay 44 or on ESPN+.







