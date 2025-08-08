FC Tulsa's Luke Spencer Named USL Championship Coach of the Month for July

TULSA - FC Tulsa is proud to announce that Head Coach Luke Spencer has been named the USL Championship Coach of the Month for July, following an outstanding run of results that propelled the club to the top of the Western Conference standings.

Under Spencer's leadership, Tulsa remained undefeated in USL Championship play throughout July, earning eight points from four matches. The team not only led the league in goals (9) and expected goals (7.54, per Opta), but also topped the league with a 7.84 expected points mark, according to American Soccer Analysis.

Tulsa's impressive month included home victories over Las Vegas Lights and Monterey Bay FC, along with hard-fought road draws against Miami FC and Louisville City FC. Across all competitions, the club posted a 2-1-2 record in July.

"I am honored to be recognized as Coach of the Month," said Spencer. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire club. We have a staff that works tirelessly and players that are fully committed to being their best every day."

Spencer earned 59% of the vote, outpacing Sacramento Republic FC's Neill Collins (18%), who guided his side to a 3-0-1 record and four clean sheets in July.

The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is determined by a vote from the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, each contributing 50% of the final tally.

With momentum on their side and the playoffs in sight, FC Tulsa looks to carry their strong form into the final stretch of the 2025 season.







