Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC returns home for a rivalry matchup with the Tampa Bay Rowdies for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night on Saturday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.

NCFC had a rough outing in its return from USL Jägermeister Cup play, falling to top-seeded Louisville City FC, 4-1. The loss keeps NCFC in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 8W-7L-2D (26 points).

Oalex Anderson scored the lone goal, his second of the regular season and his fourth in all competitions. The NCFC all-time scoring leader's record total now stands at 41 goals.

Anderson became the sixth NCFC player to record multiple goals this season. Pedro Dolabella and Evan Conway lead the pack with five apiece, Rafa Mentzingen has three, while Anderson, Louis Perez, and Jaden Servania each have two apiece.

SCOUTING TAMPA BAY

Tampa Bay has not had an ideal start to the 2025 season, posting a record of 5W-10L-2D (17 points) and sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings. While they opened the season slowly, the Rowdies have been winners in three of their last five matches, including back-to-back wins heading into this weekend.

The Rowdies' attack has produced 20 goals so far this season, tied for 15th in the league. Woobens Pacius has been the top scorer for Tampa Bay, knocking in seven goals this season.

Lewis Hilton and Ollie Bassett have been the supporting cast to Pacius and the Rowdies' attack, combining for seven assists and creating 39 chances.

Tampa Bay has seen two different keepers in net this season, with Nicolás Campisi and Ethan Bandré splitting time. The two have combined for 68 shots on target faced, saving 43 and conceding 26 goals.

Aaron Guillen and Forrest Lasso are no strangers to the Triangle area. Guillen spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with NCFC, where he made 57 appearances. Lasso, a native of Raleigh, played in NCFC's academy.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC welcomes Detroit City FC for a Week 24 matchup on Friday, August 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This is the first matchup of the season between the two clubs. Detroit took the 2024 season series with a win and a draw. Tickets for the match are available.







