Detroit City Football Club and VP of Sporting and Wellness Tiffany Ebert-James Part Ways

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC announced today that the club and its VP of Sporting and Wellness, Tiffany Ebert-James, have parted ways.

Detroit City FC is grateful for Tiffany's dedication and years of service. She has been instrumental in shaping the club's identity and success, playing a pivotal role in the lives and wellness of our players.

Upon her departure, Tiffany shared the following quote:

"To our incredible players, front office staff, and supporters, leaving this job is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do- not because of the circumstances, but because of you. Working alongside such passionate, kind, and resilient people has been an honor. You've made even the most difficult days worthwhile, and for that, I'll always be grateful.

Thank you for the laughs, the trust, and the countless small moments that made this job so rewarding. I'm leaving with so much love in my heart because of all of you.

To the legend that is "TMFJ", thank you for leading this Club forward with grace, dignity, and unwavering integrity. It has been the honor of my lifetime to share this amazing journey with you."







