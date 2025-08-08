Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Las Vegas Lights FC 8/9/25

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Spreading the Field: San Antonio's attack has been balanced this season with its 24 goals coming from 12 different players and 10 different players assisting.

Difference Maker: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez returned to the lineup two weeks ago and picked up right where he left off. With his assist last Saturday against Sacramento, the club's all time assist leader added to his total with the 21st of his SAFC career and now has six goal contributions in his last five league matches at home (4 goals, 2 assists).

Iron Man: Defender Alex Crognale has played every minute of league play for SAFC this season - 1,530 minutes through 17 matches.

---------------

What they had to say:

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez

(On what the team is expecting from Las Vegas...)

"I'd say ambition to get the win, because obviously they got a new coach. That ignites new fire, and then they just came back from a loss 6-0 to El Paso. I think they're going to come with everything out to not lose for this next game, and we've got to expect their best. They're a really good team, so we've seen that in the past, that they can they play well together, and we got to respect that, not come in taking them for granted. They have new coach coming from the Charleston [Battery] system, assistant coach, so it's a really good style of play they have there so, and they have the players to play that."

(On focusing on closing out matches...)

"We've created more chances, and we need to score our chances, but also, I do think we need just more passion for that win, seeing out the game better, more willing to defend and more willing to put our body on the lines for the win, and that just comes with focus the last 15 minutes of the game, knowing that we can win this and not just kind of going through the motions. I feel like some plays we take off and it's a lack of focus, and that has to start within ourselves, to be better at that and recognizing those moments."

---------------

USL Championship Match #18 - San Antonio FC at Las Vegas Lights FC

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Kickoff: 9:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, NV

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-6-3 (27 pts; 3 rd place in Western Conference)

Las Vegas Lights FC: 5-10-3 (18 pts; 12 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 7-2-3. Although SAFC took a handy 3-0 win over the Lights in June, Vegas got the upper hand the last time the teams met at Cashman Field with a 1-0 victory in April 2024.

