Phoenix Rising Acquires Defender Daniel Flores on Loan from C.D. Chivas

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has brought in defender Daniel Flores on loan with an option to buy from LigaMX side Club Deportivo Chivas Guadalajara, pending league and federation approval.

A native of Tucson, Flores, 22, began his professional career in the RSL Academy system (2018-2021), before he made the move to C.D. Chivas Guadalajara in 2022.

"It feels good to be back home, closer to family," Flores said. "It's a lot of motivation and a big deal for me to play in front of them."

Flores made his professional debut in USL Championship play against New Mexico United in September 2020 at the age of 17, going on to make 21 appearances for Real Monarchs between 2020-21.

In Mexico, Flores appeared in 56 matches for Chivas' U19 and U21 youth sides, scoring two goals. In 2024, the defender made the move to C.D. Tapatío, Chivas' reserve team in the Liga de Expansión MX, where he netted two goals across 36 appearances. Notably, Flores has appeared in two matches with Chivas' First Team.

"(Flores) being able to come back as an Arizona kid, that means a lot," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "We're looking for him to add quality into our back line. We're very happy to have him and I'm looking forward to working with him."

Daniel Flores: By the Numbers

-Born in Tucson, Arizona.

-Attended Cholla High School in Tucson.

-Played youth soccer for RSL-AZ Southern Arizona Soccer Club.

-Joined Real Salt Lake's academy system in 2018.

-Made 19 appearances for Real Monarchs in USL Championship play between 2020-21.

-Signed with C.D. Chivas Guadalajara in 2022, where he has two appearances for the Senior Team.

-Has appeared in 56 matches for Chivas' U19 and U21 teams.

-Scored four professional goals, all while in Mexico.

-Arrives in Phoenix after playing over 2,600 minutes with C.D. Tapatío in the Liga de Expansión MX.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising has acquired defender Daniel Flores on loan with an option to buy from LigaMX side Club Deportivo Chivas Guadalajara.

Name: Daniel Flores

Pronunciation: Dahn-yell Floor-ez

Position: Defender

DOB: May 11, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Tucson, Arizona

Former Club: C.D. Chivas Guadalajara (Mexico)

Height: 5-7

Weight: 150







