Match Preview: New Mexico United vs. FC Tulsa

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United hits the road this weekend for a pivotal Western Conference showdown against FC Tulsa. The Black & Yellow currently sit fifth in the USL Championship Western Conference standings, following a recent loss to Hartford Athletic. United is aiming to snap a winless streak and secure their first league victory since June 21. The two sides last met in October 2024 at The Lab, where they played to a 1-1 draw.

Players to Watch

Midfielder Valentin Noël has made an immediate impression in his early appearances with New Mexico United. After scoring off the bench in his debut, Noël has brought energy and creativity to the midfield, quickly becoming a dynamic presence in the squad.

Defender Jaylin Lindsey is also one to keep an eye on. A consistent leader on the back line, Lindsey averages 1.1 successful tackles and 1.3 interceptions per 90 minutes, showcasing his defensive reliability.

Milestone Watch:

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis is just two clean sheets away from setting the all-time record for most shutouts in USL Championship regular season history. A clean sheet on Saturday would see him tie the current record holder, Evan Newton.

"The Greek Goat" is also nearing another major milestone, as he's set to break into the top ten for all-time minutes played in USL Championship history following Saturday's match.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque native Sergio Rivas is closing in on 10,000 regular season minutes in the USL Championship-another testament to his consistency and impact for New Mexico United.

About FC Tulsa:

FC Tulsa enters the weekend at the top of the Western Conference and remains a solid force at home on ONEOK Field.

Leading the attack is forward Taylor Calheira, who has tallied a team-high nine goals this season and continues to be a key offensive threat. On the defensive end, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda has anchored the back line with four clean sheets, conceding just 18 goals on the season.

Up Next for United:

Following their trip to Tulsa, New Mexico United returns home to host Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, August 16. The match will mark a historic milestone-the club's 100th home game at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.