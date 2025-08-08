Monterey Bay Hits the Road for Derby with Sacramento Republic FC

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, California - Monterey Bay FC (6-9-4, 22 points) is headed to the state capital for a Western Conference clash against Sacramento Republic FC (7-4-6, 27 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. PT at Heart Health Park in Week 23 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Monterey Bay enters the weekend coming off a midweek loss at home against the current leaders in the Western Conference FC Tulsa. After fighting back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead, FC Tulsa landed the final blow with two additional goals of their own to take the points with a 3-2 result. In a quick turnaround, the Crisp-and-Kelp now head north for a derby fixture with the Sacramento Republic FC, who are currently second in the Western Conference table themselves. With 11 matches left to play and 33 points available, Monterey Bay will likely need at least two-thirds of those points to safely secure the first playoff berth in the club's short history.

The last match between the two NorCal sides came towards the end of last season on October 9 and ended in a 2-2 draw in Sacramento. Now back at Heart Health Park, Monterey Bay will be looking for a similar result at a minimum this go around. All time, Republic FC have the edge with a 4-2-1 record over the Seasiders, including a 1-1-1 record in Sacramento.

Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Heart Health Park; Sacramento, California

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025; 8:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 88°F

2025 Records

Sacramento Republic FC (7-4-6, 27 pts, 2nd West); Monterey Bay FC (6-9-4, 22 pts, 8th West)







