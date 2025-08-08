Match Preview: FC Tulsa vs. New Mexico United

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Top-of-the-table FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field this weekend for a marquee Western Conference clash against New Mexico United. Riding a wave of momentum and boasting one of the league's most dangerous attacks, Tulsa is determined to protect its home fortress and extend its lead in the standings.

The club enters this match fresh off one of the most memorable road wins in its history. In a game filled with momentum swings and high drama, FC Tulsa overcame a second-half deficit against Monterey Bay FC to claim three critical points - and in the process, set two new club records:

Longest Undefeated Streak in Regular Season History - 11 matches, surpassing the previous mark of 10 set in 2020 and 2021.

Most Points Gained from a Losing Position in a Single Season - 16 points, eclipsing the previous record of 14 set in 2018.

Milestone Watch

Taylor Calheira is just one goal away from reaching double digits this season, which would mark his first-ever double-digit scoring campaign in the USL Championship.

Johan Peñaranda is closing in on his 10th career USL Championship clean sheet - a testament to his consistency and composure under pressure.

Inside the Club

Sporting Director and GM Caleb Sewell credited that team-first mentality as part of the club's rapid rise: "We said from the beginning we wanted to change the standards, upgrade our level, and make sure players felt a difference when they walked in the building. Where we are now is a great moment, but we need to remain humble and keep pushing - because every team wants to knock off the one in first place."

New Mexico United

New Mexico arrives in Tulsa looking to snap a winless streak and reignite their playoff push. Currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference, United will be hungry for points, but they'll be facing a Tulsa squad that has made ONEOK Field one of the toughest venues for visiting teams.

Why This Match Matters

For Tulsa, it's a chance to cement first place, extend a record-breaking unbeaten run, and send a message to the rest of the league that ONEOK Field belongs to the Black and Gold. With every point crucial in the race for postseason positioning, expect high intensity, fierce duels, and moments of brilliance from both sides.







