Last-Second Stunner Sends FC Tulsa to the Western Conference Final

Published on November 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - In a thrilling semifinal at ONEOK field, FC Tulsa punched their ticket to the Western Conference Final with an extra-time 1-0 win against Phoenix Rising FC in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,917 fans. The decisive moment came when midfielder Stefan Lukić scored the winner in a breathtaking finish in the last breath of added extra time.

After a tightly contested 90 minutes, and an almost scoreless 30 minutes of overtime, there were seconds left to secure the win. It was a largely deadlocked match as possession finished roughly 46% for Tulsa and 54% for Phoenix.

Forward Taylor Calheira and midfielder Giordano Colli drew early fouls as the Black and Gold pushed forward, with Colli's free kick in the 12th minute creating a dangerous ball into the box that forced Phoenix onto the back foot. Midfielder Jamie Webber and defender Travian Sousa combined well to create a close-range opportunity, but Phoenix intervened at the last moment to deny Sousa a shot. In the 48th minute, four minutes into first-half stoppage time, Webber's free-kick delivery found Calheira in the box, but his header drifted just wide.

FC Tulsa carried the energy from the first half into the second, controlling possession and creating several dangerous chances. In the 50th minute, Webber whipped in a cross to Calheira, whose header from close range sailed just over the crossbar. Later, in the 75th minute, Alex Dalou lofted a precise pass from the top-right corner of the box, finding Webber as he split two defenders to get a touch on it in front of goal, but Phoenix's goalkeeper collected the ball with a falling catch to keep the match level.

Calheira, Webber, and Dalou continued to test Phoenix's defense with headers and shots from close range, while Tyler Deric stayed sharp between the posts to preserve the clean sheet. Substitutions - including the introductions of Lukić and Abdoulaye Cissoko - helped Tulsa raise the intensity, and the Black and Gold's set pieces repeatedly threatened Phoenix, with multiple blocked attempts and close headers keeping the crowd on edge.

In extra time, FC Tulsa's persistence finally paid off in the 122nd minute. Following a well-worked set piece, Lukić found space in the center of the box and struck a precise right-footed shot into the top-right corner to give Tulsa the lead in the dying seconds, sparking wild celebrations as the squad now sets their sights on next weekend's Western Conference Final.

FC Tulsa will host New Mexico United at ONEOK Field on Saturday, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. for the Western Conference Finals. Secure your tickets now at www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.

What they said...

Head Coach Luke Spencer

"Really proud of the guys - it was a hard-fought match with a lot of tired legs out there. I'm just proud that we were able to push through in that moment and find a way to win."

Midfielder Stefan Lukić

"To see the stadium filled like this is incredible. I give credit to the staff and every single player. I believe we are changing the culture in Tulsa - seeing the stands full and feeling that passion for soccer means the world to me."

Defender Lamar Batista

"The coolest thing for me is seeing all these seats filled. At the start of the season, we talked about manifesting first place, making playoffs, making history - and to see it all unfold here is truly special. But we know we're not done yet."

USL Championship Match Summary

FC Tulsa 1:0 Phoenix Rising FC

ONEOK Field - Saturday, November 8, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - TULvPHX

Match Highlights: USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals - TULvPHX

Goals

TUL - Stefan Lukić (Unassisted) 120+2'

Disciplinary

PHX - Jean Eric Moursou (Yellow card) 32'

PHX - John Scearce (Yellow card) 44'

TUL - Lamar Batista (Yellow card) 68'

PHX - Darius Johnson (Yellow card) 67'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Yellow card) 88'

TUL - Harvey St Clair (Yellow card) 90+1'

PHX - Noble Okello (Yellow card) 113'

TUL - Stefan Lukić (Yellow card) 120+3'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (4-3-3): Tyler Deric; Lamar Batista, Delentz Pierre, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Travian Sousa (Harvey St Clair 80'); Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer (Abdoulaye Cissoko 115'); Owen Damm (Alex Dalou 65' [Trevor Amann 115']), Kalil ElMedkhar (Stefan Lukić 91'), Taylor Calheira

Bench: Johan Peñaranda, Andrew Booth

Phoenix Rising FC (4-3-3): Patrick Rakovsky; Pape Mar Boye, Rafael Czichos, Ryan Flood, Ascel Essengue; Jean-Eric Moursou, John Scearce (Noble Okello 103'), Carl Sainte; Hope Avayevu (Remi Cabral 110'), Charlie Dennis, Darius Johnson (Ihsan Sacko 103')

Bench: Triston Henry, Tristan Shaw; José Hernandez, Jamison Ping, Pierce Rizzo, Dariusz Formella







United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.