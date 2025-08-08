Ten-Men Miami Fall 2-0 against Hartford Athletic

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road in their midweek clash against Hartford Athletic. Despite holding the majority of possession and creating lasting momentum, Miami could not find the breakthrough. With the loss, Miami drops to a 5-4-9 record and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

This match marked the 10th league meeting between the two sides since 2021, with Miami historically holding the edge, though Hartford has now won the last three encounters. The Green and Blue entered this game in strong form, earning 10 points from their last five league matches, including a dominant 4-0 win over New Mexico United. Miami came in off a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, with Golden Boot contender Francisco Bonfiglio continuing to be the focal point in attack. However, an injury to midfielder Mercado ahead of the match forced coach Maddoni to adjust his starting lineup, with Celeste stepping in. Veteran Bill Hamid returned to reclaim his spot between the posts, following a great spell by Felipe Rodriguez.

The opening minutes saw Miami absorb early pressure as Hartford pressed high, forcing a couple of early interventions from Hamid and his backline. The Miami side looked to bypass the press through long balls and sharp passing out of the back, with Romero delivering a standout cross to Melano that nearly opened the scoring. The first half was balanced, with both sides finding opportunities, but it was marked by physical battles in midfield and a potential missed penalty call for Miami in the 41st minute. Hamid and Hartford goalkeeper Gerold Ngnepi were the standouts of the half, combining for many key saves to keep it scoreless.

Just seconds after the second half whistle, Hartford capitalized. Michee Ngalina broke down the flank and sent in a low cross that found Junior Moreira between defenders, who finished for his first goal with the club in the 46th minute. Miami players appealed for offside, but the goal stood. The hosts settled into a comfortable shape after the goal, forcing Miami to chase the game. In the 55th minute, Hamid produced another reflex save to deny Hartford, keeping the deficit at one.

Miami's push forward was cut short in the 69th minute when Akinyode fouled Ngalina on a breakaway, resulting in a red card and a penalty. Mamadou Dieng stepped up and doubled Hartford's lead, slotting the ball past Hamid despite the keeper guessing correctly. Down to ten men, Miami struggled to connect in the final third, with Zárate's late effort being the closest chance, which was saved comfortably by Ngnepi.

While Miami ended the match with 57% possession, Hartford outshot them both in total and on target. The Green and Blue's defensive organization and clinical finishing proved decisive, while

Miami's 16 fouls, one red card, and difficulty to create for Bonfiglio, left them with no points to show for their efforts.

A disappointing result for the team,and now it is back to the drawing board for the Miami side, who are headed back home to face off against El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff will commence on Saturday, August 9th at 7:00 PM at Pitbull Stadium. For tickets and general information, please visit miamifc.com/tickets

Article written by Luis Reyes







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.