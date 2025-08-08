El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Follow up Historic Performance against Miami FC

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC head east to square off against Miami FC in a USL Championship clash on Saturday, August 9 at 5 p.m. MT at FIU Pitbull Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS MIAMI FC - SATURDAY, AUGUST 9, 2025 @ 5:00 P.M. MT - FIU PITBULL STADIUM - MIAMI, FLORIDA

Watch: ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

On a record-breaking night at Southwest University Park, El Paso Locomotive FC took down Las Vegas Lights FC 6-0 on Saturday evening to move up to fourth place in the Western Conference. Five different Locos chipped in for the six goals which are the most scored by Locomotive in club history. Eric Calvillo scored a pair while Gabi Torres and Andy Cabrera each added two assists.

After the historic victory, Los Locos had four players named as starters for the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 22 - Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno and Eric Calvillo.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Moreno tallied a goal and an assist on Saturday to give him ten total goal contributions in league play. His sixth goal matches his total from last season with three months still to play. Moreno was persistent in the attacking half winning six duels and making nine passes in the final third.

M Eric Calvillo: In Locomotive's previous largest win in club history, Calvillo slotted home a pair of goals. As the team eclipsed that mark last Saturday night, he did the same. He was a constant presence on the ball with 70 touches while also completing 49 of 53 passes and winning four duels.

D Alvaro Quezada: Quezada has locked down the right back position for Locomotive as of late having started seven of the last eight matches. He ranks third in tackles in league play and scored his first goal for Los Locos on a long-range effort last weekend.

OPPONENT INFO: Miami FC

El Paso and Miami have split the first two matches in the all-time series with the home team being victorious on both occasions. Almost a year to the date of this season's contest, Robert Coronado came up big in a 2-1 Locomotive victory at Southwest University Park. He picked up his first goal and assist which found the foot of Amando Moreno to propel the club to three points.

After a tumultuous 2024 campaign which ended with just 11 points, Miami began this season in better form but now sit winless in their last seven matches. Up top, Francisco Bonfiglio shares the Golden Boot lead in the Championship, but he has outscored his teammates in league play 11-6 thus far.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

- Andy Cabrera leads the USL Championship with 56 fouls won and sits second in non-penalty goals (9) and goal contributions (14).

- Gabi Torres leads the league with 28 interceptions and set the club single season record last match with his ninth assist across all competitions.

- Frank Daroma leads the Championship in passing accuracy (min. 200 passes) at 92.88%.

- Los Locos have won the most fouls in the USL Championship this season (315).

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on 6-0 result against Las Vegas:

"It's rewarding for the guys to get three points and six goals with an attacking mentality. These are the opportunities that the game of football gives. It was a tough push for them physically, but it's going to pay off down the line. We don't just want to see results in the short term but also the long term as well. We hope to pay it off at the end of the season."

Cabrera on taking advantage of summer heat:

"When it's hot, we need to hold the ball. This is important to us. During the summer, if you don't keep the ball, you're going to run and drain yourself mentally a little bit more than the opponent. You need to protect the ball in the heat because that's going to give you the extra energy that you need just to continue running."

Eric Calvillo on importance of last Saturday's victory:

"This win gives us extreme confidence because when we play well and we're attacking and creating chances, we want more. We've been on the other end of that. Nobody cares. Nobody feels bad for you. It's a part of the game, so it's about continuing and thinking that the game is always 0-0."







