Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads to the Steel City

August 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC heads back out on the road looking to improve on its 1-5-1 away record. OCSC is one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a 3-1-1 record in its last 5 matches and scoring 8 goals while conceding 1 in the last two USL Championship games. It's hard to say what to expect on Saturday because Pittsburgh is unlike any other opponent, but OC has a history of winning against the Riverhounds, and 5 of OC's 6 wins over the hounds were earned in Pittsburgh. The Orange and Black are a team that is coming into form, and with a healthy roster, there will be a lot of depth heading into the weekend.

Expect a close, tactical affair, and what could be a tight game with few goals. Saturday's outcome might potentially be decided by a moment of brilliance from Ethan Zubak or an inspired breakthrough from OCSC's counterattack.

OCSC returns to The Champ on August 30th for a Labor Day Beer Fest and the return of Ronaldo Damus when Birmingham Legion FC comes to town.

LILLEY BALL

The Riverhounds are unlike any opponent OCSC will face in 2025, and Bob Lilley's club is a bizarre statistical anomaly. The Riverhounds have played 18 games and hold 5th place in the East with 26 points. The hounds have scored 17 goals and conceded 15, and their Keeper, Eric Dick, has 42 saves on the season. Augustine Williams and Robby Mertz make up the bulk of the offense. Williams is a proven goal scorer and one of the best in the USL Championship. Of his 80 career goals in the Championship, only 3 are against OCSC, and one of them was a PK. The defense is a typical Bob Lilly sturdy defense, with Sean Suber representing a dependable and physical force on the backline. The defense is disciplined with a hard-to-break style in the USL Championship. Known for conceding just 0.9 goals per match, but Dick's 42 saves indicate opponents are finding opportunities to test him.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 12-10-12 (7th Place in the East)

Goals Scored: 41 | Goals Allowed: 28 | Clean Sheets: 16

Players to Watch:

F Augustine Williams

GK Erik Dick

MELT STEEL

Steel melts at 2,800°F, and OCSC's offense might just be hot enough to break through the Pittsburgh Riverhounds' tough defense. Orange County's knack for early goals and forcing mistakes will be key to Saturday's outcome. Expect Ethan Zubak to spearhead the attack, backed by midfielders Ousmane Sylla and Chris Hegardt. Kevin Partida and Nico Benalcazar must dominate the midfield and make sharp passes. OCSC should control possession and set the pace, while defenders Tom Brewitt and Vuk Latinovich focus on neutralizing pressure and capitalizing on counterattacks to exploit Pittsburgh's errors. Goalkeeper Colin Shutler and the backline have been solid, conceding just 3 goals in their last 7 matches, with 5 clean sheets. Shutler has faced 57 shots this season, saving 34, and with 199 career saves, he could hit 200 in Pittsburgh.

OCSC 2024 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 13-11-10

Goals Scored: 38 I Goals Allowed: 45 I Clean Sheets: 15

Players to Watch:

F Ethan Zubak

GK Colin Shutler

All-time Record:

Orange County SC is 6-1-2 all-time against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (Last 5 against PIT- 3-1-1)

Previous Matchup: 2024 USL Championship

Orange County SC 2-0 Pittsburgh (March 16th, 2024, Pittsburgh, PA)

Scoring Summary: 3' Brian Iloski (OC), 76' Cameron Dunbar (OC)

Kickoff: Saturday, August 9th (4:00 PM PDT)

Where: How to Watch: ESPN+

Available in the U.K.: USL on YouTube







