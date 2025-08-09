NCFC comes back for home win over longtime foe

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. NCFC improves to 9W-7L-2D on the season for 29 points and moves up to third place in the Eastern Conference as of Saturday night.

Evan Conway and Louis Perez provided the goals for NCFC in the win that saw a classic clash of these long-time foes, with several bookings, heavy challenges, and end-to-end action from start to finish.

Tampa Bay struck first when a long-range shot took a gnarly deflection into the upper corner. Conway answered in the 39' as he sprung on a loose ball, broke away from the back line, and kept his composure on the charge before slotting a roller into the corner netting. It was the team-leading sixth goal of the season for Conway.

Right before the end of the half, an NCFC chance led to a scramble in the box, and Finn Sundstrum drew a foul in the penalty area. Perez smashed home the spot kick to put the home side ahead into the break.

NCFC stayed on the front foot, sending a header off woodwork within the first two minutes of the second period. Raheem Somersall played a delicious through ball to spring Conway through the back line in the 63' but the shot just skimmed over the bar, again narrowly missing a two-goal advantage.

After allowing just one shot through the first hour of the match, NCFC's defense had to hold firm down the stretch, thwarting seven shots from the Rowdies over the last half-hour as they probed for an equalizer. Both teams finished with eight shots on the night.

Match Notes:

Rafa Mentzingen was subbed off in the 11' following a heavy challenge for which Tampa Bay was called for a foul.

Evan Conway has scored four goals across his last four home matches at First Horizon Stadium.

North Carolina have scored 11 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in the USL Championship this season.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC stays home to host Detroit City FC in a big USL Championship Eastern Division clash between teams currently in playoff positioning on Friday, August 15, at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire, Triston Hodge, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Patrick Burner, Rafa Mentzingen (Jaden Servania - 11'), Louis Perez (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 87'), Mikey Maldonado, Raheem Somersall, Pedro Dolabella, Evan Conway (Oalex Anderson - 90')

Subs Not Used: Trevor Mulqueen, Paco Craig, Justin Malou, Rodrigo Da Costa, Conor Donovan

TBR (3-5-2): Ethan Bandré, Aarón Guillén, Robert Castellanos, Thomas Vancaeyezeele (Oliver Bassett - 58'), Joey Skinner, Lewis Hilton, Danny Crisostomo, Laurence Wyke, Nick Moon (Juan Carlos Azocar - 71'), Luis Álvarez (Charles Sharp - 58'), Woobens Pacius (Manuel Arteaga - 58')

Subs Not Used: Nicolás Campisi, Forrest Lasso

Score:

NCFC: 2

TBR: 1

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 39'; L. Perez - 45+6' (P)

TBR: L. Hilton - 23' (Álvarez)

Cautions:

NCFC: M. Maldonado - 20'; F. Sundstrum - 45+1'; J. Servania - 60'

TBR: T. Vancaeyezeele - 31'; W. Pacius - 45'; L. Hilton - 60'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

TBR: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,500







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

