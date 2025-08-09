The Boys in Blue Battle in Detroit

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Hamtramck, Mich. - The Boys in Blue fought resiliently on the road in Detroit, battling through adversity in a 1-0 defeat to Detroit City FC. Indy Eleven played more than 60 minutes down a man and were narrowly edged after an unfortunate second-half goal.

Indy Eleven was reduced to 10 players in the 29th minute following a red card. Despite the setback, the squad stayed organized and disciplined, keeping Detroit City off the board until an own goal in the 57th minute. That is the first goal Indy Eleven has given up in four matches at Detroit City FC.

Indy's backline, anchored by James Musa, Josh O'Brien, and Ben Ofeimu held strong under sustained pressure, limiting Detroit to just three shots on target. Midfielder James Murphy helped spark late chances, while the Boys in Blue continued to make strides towards the goal.

Despite the result, there are several positives from the match. Midfielder Cam Lindley led with completed passes, Elvis Amoh entered late into the match and injected energy during a strong closing push, while Hunter Sulte continuously protected the goal against pushes from Detroit.

Indy Eleven is 1-0-2 in our 3 meetings at Detroit, prior to tonight's match.

The Boys in Blue travel to Eastern Conference opponent Loudoun United FC next Saturday at 7 pm on WRTV 6 and ESPN+.

The next Indy Eleven home game is the USL Jägermeister Cup Quarterfinals vs. Greenville Triumph SC on Wed. Aug. 20 at 7 pm at Carroll Stadium. All tickets for that match are $15.

Single-game tickets for all matches are available via  Ticketmaster. Flex Plan, Group, and Hospitality tickets are available  here. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email  tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:1 Detroit City FC

Sat., August 9, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, Mich.

Weather: Sunny, 91 degrees

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 5-8-5 (-5), 20 pts; #9 in Eastern Conference

Detroit City FC: 6-7-6 (-2), 24 pts; #6 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

Detroit City FC - Own Goal '57

Discipline Summary

Indy Eleven - Bruno Rendon (ejection) 30'

Detroit City FC - Michael Bryant (caution) 38'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:  Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Josh O'Brien (Elliot Collier (90' + 1), Ben Ofeimu, Aodhan Quinn (captain), James Murphy, Cam Lindley (Pat Hogan 84'), Bruno Rendón, Jack Blake (Edward Kizza 84'), Romario Williams (Elvis Amoh 70'), Maalique Foster (Logan Neidlinger 70').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Reice Charles-Cook, Brem Soumaoro.

Detroit City FC Line-up:  Carlos Saldaña, Ates Diouf, Devon Amoo-Mensah (Captain), Sebastián Guenzatti (Ryan Williams 74'), Kobe Hernandez-Foster, Matt Sheldon, Michael Bryant, Connor Rutz (Haruki Yamazaki 68'), Abdoulaye Diop (Jay Chapman 68'), Shane Wiedt (Darren Smith 45'), Alex Villanueva (Rhys Williams 74')

Detroit City FC Subs Not Used:  Carlos Herrera, Bilal Obeid, Jordan Adebayo-Smith







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.