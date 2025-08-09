Hartford Gears up for Tough Match at Birmingham Legion

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After another hard-fought midweek game, the Boys in Green travel to Alabama to play Birmingham Legion FC in a match that will be crucial in determining Eastern Conference standings going into Week 23 of the USL Championship.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC v. BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC

WHEN: Saturday, August 9th, 8:00PM

WHERE: Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

HOW TO WATCH: WCTX MyTV9, wtnh.com or ESPN+

Matchup History

With a very even 3-4-2 record against Birmingham Legion FC, a face off between the two sides always promises to be a feisty one. In fact, the Boys in Green already hosted the Alabama side earlier this year, coming away with a 1-0 win. In the 71st minute, Mamadou Dieng pressured the goalkeeper hard and fast, forcing him to make a turnover in his own box. Deshane Beckford was there to power the ball through the GK's hands and into the back of the net. With a playoff spot within reach for both teams, this game promises to be particularly close.

Clean Sheet King

With Wednesday's 2-0 win over Miami FC, Antony Siaha earns his third clean sheet in a row in USL Championship play. The Green & Blue's longest run of games without conceding a goal spanned 4 games in September of 2024. The 6'5" goalkeeper has gone 321 minutes without conceding a goal and has made 11 saves during that time. He made one particularly crucial save to maintain the clean sheet streak on Wednesday against Miami FC. The visiting side got the ball out wide to Matias Romero who put a cross into the box. Despite diving attempts by Hartford's defense to clear the ball out of danger, Lucas Melano got on the end of it and redirected the ball towards goal. Siaha laid out his giant frame and was able to push it just wide of the post. This block marked his 250th career save.

Reinforcements Arrive

Wednesday's match saw the first appearance in the Green & Blue for defender/midfielder Baboucarr Njie. The Gambia native is known for his composure, experience, and adaptability. Njie joins Hartford from Western Conference side Oakland Roots where he made 175 appearances, scored 9 goals, and provided 4 assists over a season and a half with the club. Coming into the game in the 85th minute, he didn't get much of a chance to show the fans what he's all about. But as the Boys in Green take the pitch just 72 hours after taking on Miami FC, having a well rested player who is ready to prove himself could be the difference between a win and a loss on Saturday. Fans, teammates and coaches will be excited to see what Njie can bring to the table.

About the Opponent

This week was a big one for changes in the standings. This included Hartford jumping ahead of Birmingham Legion, after the side drew 3-3 against Phoenix Rising FC last Saturday. Both teams have earned 19 points, but the Boys in Green draw ahead on goal differential. Birmingham holds a record of 4-8-7 this year, going 2-5-3 at home. In tournament play, Birmingham Legion clinched the only other Wild Card spot in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Alabama side finished second in their group with 10 points after defeating FC Tulsa and USL 1 sides Forward Madison FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, but drawing Indy Eleven. Birmingham will face off against Hartford rival Rhode Island FC on August 20 in the Knock Out Round.

Players to Watch

Hartford - Jonathan Jiménez, MF, 17

The Norwalk native has certainly stepped into his role this year, earning more and more playing time as the season goes on. While not always a flashy player, Jiménez has demonstrated how important consistency is. Against Miami FC, the 5'10" midfielder completed 90% of his passes. Of those who saw significant playing time in the match, only Marlon Hairston was more accurate with a 90.7% pass completion rate. Jiménez also succeeded on two out of two dribbles and won six out of seven duels. He was also in the top four for possession won (4) and the bottom four for possession lost (3), further proving that he is a reliable presence on the field. Jiménez has also had moments of spectacular flashy play, scoring the opening goal of the game in Hartford 1-0 win over Detroit and assisting Michee Ngalina's beautiful goal against New Mexico United.

Birmingham - Ronaldo Damus, FW, #9

Just one goal ahead of Hartford's Mamadou Dieng, Damus is ranked seventh in the league for goals scored (8). The Hinche, Haiti native brings substantial experience to the Birmingham lineup with seven years of pro soccer under his belt. Damus has been a powerful force for the Alabama side, leading the team in shots (38) and shots on target (14). He is also the only player to score with his right (4), his left (1) and his head (3), making him a versatile and effective forward that can wreak havoc on an opponent's backline. He was named to Team of the Week earlier this year (Week 6) after scoring a brace in his side's 3-1 defeat of El Paso Locomotive, including a key goal that leveled the score at one in the 30th minute.

