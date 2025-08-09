FC Tulsa Powers Past New Mexico United in Stunning 5-2 Comeback at ONEOK Field

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa lit up ONEOK Field on Saturday night, storming back from a halftime deficit to secure a statement 5-2 victory over Western Conference rivals New Mexico United. In front of an electric home crowd, Tulsa produced a breathtaking second-half surge, netting three goals in just eight minutes to flip the match and extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

FC Tulsa struck first in the 18th minute when Taylor Calheira coolly converted from the penalty spot, marking his 10th USL Championship goal of the season and 14th across all competitions. The strike not only put Tulsa ahead but Calheira also set a new club record for most goals in a single campaign.

New Mexico responded with intent. Greg Hurst leveled the score in the 34th minute, and Ousman Jabang put the visitors ahead 2-1 seven minutes later. Tulsa went into halftime trailing, but what followed after the break was one of the most fierce comebacks in club history.

Just 60 seconds into the second half, Harvey St Clair netted his first goal of the season to bring the game back level. Marcos Cerato followed with his second of the year in the 51st minute to reclaim the lead, and three minutes later, Kalil ElMedkhar smashed home Tulsa's fourth. In a span of just eight minutes, the home side had turned a deficit into a commanding 4-2 advantage.

The exclamation point came in the 83rd minute when Alexander Marcus Dalou slotted home Tulsa's fifth, tying the club record for most goals in a home game-matching the 5-1 victory over Real Monarchs in 2015. As the roar from the stands made clear: you never want to leave ONEOK early.

Head Coach Luke Spencer praised his squad's resilience:

"Getting nine points out of the week is a pretty big statement from us - I'm so proud of the group. The energy from our substitutions, like Khalil coming in at halftime and immediately pressing, was massive and set the tone for the comeback. We focus on what we can control and the next match, not getting complacent, and giving our best every day."

Match Stats

Statistic FC Tulsa New Mexico United

Shots 14 10

Shots on Target 6 6

Possession 29% 71%

Passes 216 503

Pass Accuracy 64% 85%

Fouls 9 6

Yellow Cards 3 1

Red Cards 0 0

Offsides 0 1

Corners 1 2

FC Tulsa finished with 14 shots, six on target, despite holding just 29% possession against New Mexico's dominant 71%. Tulsa's effective counter-attacking style, clinical finishing, and resilience in defense turned the tide in a match controlled in possession by the visitors.

Man of the Match Owen Damm earned high praise for his tireless work rate and defensive solidity throughout the match, playing a key role in shutting down New Mexico's attack after halftime.

Player Impact & Quotes

Owen Damm reflected on the game:

"The most important part is we're finding a way to get it done. It's been a theme for the past six or seven games now - even when we go down, we battle back. We're breaking records every day, it seems, so we just have to keep moving forward, keep getting results, and hopefully stay in first place to host some playoff games."

Alexander Marcus Dalou on his goal:

"It was a great reaction from the team - to be down 2-1 and then, in the first 8-10 minutes of the second half, we scored three goals. What else can you ask for? Our press and relentless pressure on the ball tire teams out, and we just try to win it in their half and keep it there as much as possible. We have to stay humble and keep going."

Standings Snapshot - Western Conference (as of August 9)

FC Tulsa - 19 GP | 11 W - 5 D - 3 L | +12 GD | 38 PTS

San Antonio FC - 18 GP | 8 W - 5 D - 5 L | +4 GD | 27 PTS

New Mexico United - 17 GP | 8 W - 2 D - 7 L | +3 GD | 26 PTS

Looking Ahead

With 12 games unbeaten, a historic attacking display, and a commanding lead at the top of the table, FC Tulsa is firmly on course for a deep playoff run. Their ability to turn games around and deliver under pressure is quickly becoming their signature trait in the 2025 season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

