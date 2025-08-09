Switchbacks Earn Three Points On The Road Against The Oakland Roots

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Matt Mahoney in action

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Matt Mahoney in action(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks

FC earned three more points on the road against the Oakland Roots ending with a final score of 2-1.

The Switchbacks struck first in the 43rd minute when #22 Marco Micaletto slipped through Oakland's defense and fed the ball to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg. With a swift turn and quick shot, Fjeldberg lofted it over the keeper to put the Switchbacks ahead.

Just four minutes into the second half, the lead doubled. Micaletto drove the ball from midfield to the edge of the box before finding Fjeldberg, who tapped it wide right to #11 Quenzi Huerman. Huerman fired a pinpoint shot into the top of the net, leaving the Oakland goalkeeper helpless.

The Roots did respond to the goal in the 59, from Oakland player #9 Peter Wilson. Wilson was passed the ball in the box, where he sent it into the middle of the net.

With minutes counting down, the Switchbacks held on tight making sure Oakland would not equalize, solidifying another win for the Switchbacks.

The Switchbacks return to Weidner Field on August 16th to take on Orange County SC for Witches and Wizards Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (1) OAK: Kendall McIntosh (0)

Goals: COS: Fjeldberg (A:Micaletto) (43'), Huerman (A:Fjeldberg) (49') OAK: Wilson (A:Byaruhanga) (59')

YC:COS: Ward (30'), Lacroix (67'), Beaudry (68'), Zandi (69') OAK: Margvelashvili (33'), Greene (82'), Armenakas (90+4')

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.