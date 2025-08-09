New Mexico United Drops Road Match to FC Tulsa
August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United suffered a 5-2 defeat to FC Tulsa on Saturday night in Oklahoma. The scoring opened in the 17th minute when Taylor Calheira converted a penalty kick past United goalkeeper Kris Shakes. United responded in the 33rd minute, as forward Greg Hurst battled through a challenge in the box and calmly floated the ball into the net to level the score at 1-1.
In the 37th minute, the elusive Mukwelle Akale created space and fired a promising shot on target, but FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda made a strong save to keep the match level. Just three minutes later, the Black & Yellow struck again-this time with a stunning effort from midfielder Ousman Jabang in the 40th minute, putting United ahead 2-1.
FC Tulsa opened the second half with a quick strike from defender Harvey St. Clair just 45 seconds in, leveling the match at 2-2. Five minutes later, midfielder Marcos Cerato found the back of the net to give Tulsa the lead. In the 53rd minute, Kalil ElMedkhar added another for the home side, extending the advantage to 4-2. Tulsa capped off the night in the 82nd minute with a final goal from forward Alexander Dalou, sealing a 5-2 victory.
Stats Summary: TUL / NMU
Shots: 10/14
Shots on Goal: 6/6
Saves: 1/4
Corner Kicks: 2/1
Fouls: 6/9
Misconduct Summary:
TUL: Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow Card - 13')
NM: Gedion Zelalem (Yellow Card - 45')
TUL: Marcos Cerato (Yellow Card - 54')
TUL: Taylor Calheira (Yellow Card - 61')
Up next, the Black & Yellow return home to face Las Vegas Lights on Saturday, Aug. 16, for Zozobra Night at Isotopes Park.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025
- Roots Fall, 1-2, at Home to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Oakland Roots
- FC Tulsa Powers Past New Mexico United in Stunning 5-2 Comeback at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Legion FC Falters in Loss to Hartford Athletic - Birmingham Legion FC
- New Mexico United Drops Road Match to FC Tulsa - New Mexico United
- LouCity Starts Strong in Statement 'Fill the Fam Night' Win Over Charleston - Louisville City FC
- The Boys in Blue Battle in Detroit - Indy Eleven
- Vacter's Header Earns Draw with Orange County - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Vacter's First Pro Goal Earns Hounds Draw with O.C. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Climbs The Table With 4-1 Win Over Birmingham - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Lose Out, 2-1, In North Carolina - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Folklore Night Finishes Scoreless in Hard-Fought Battle vs. Loudoun United FC - Rhode Island FC
- NCFC comes back for home win over longtime foe - North Carolina FC
- Orange County SC Brings Home a Point from Pittsburgh - Orange County SC
- LSC Extends Unbeaten Record against Phoenix with a Strong Two-Goal Performance - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Collect Road Point at Miami FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rising Falls 2-0 on Road against Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium - Phoenix Rising FC
- CA Fire Flag Auction Opens in Support for First Responder's Night - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Gears up for Tough Match at Birmingham Legion - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Drops Road Match to FC Tulsa
- Match Preview: New Mexico United vs. FC Tulsa
- New Mexico United Falls to Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: New Mexico United vs. Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Comes Back from Behind to Defeat San Antonio FC in Penalty Shootout