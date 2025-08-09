New Mexico United Drops Road Match to FC Tulsa

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United suffered a 5-2 defeat to FC Tulsa on Saturday night in Oklahoma. The scoring opened in the 17th minute when Taylor Calheira converted a penalty kick past United goalkeeper Kris Shakes. United responded in the 33rd minute, as forward Greg Hurst battled through a challenge in the box and calmly floated the ball into the net to level the score at 1-1.

In the 37th minute, the elusive Mukwelle Akale created space and fired a promising shot on target, but FC Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda made a strong save to keep the match level. Just three minutes later, the Black & Yellow struck again-this time with a stunning effort from midfielder Ousman Jabang in the 40th minute, putting United ahead 2-1.

FC Tulsa opened the second half with a quick strike from defender Harvey St. Clair just 45 seconds in, leveling the match at 2-2. Five minutes later, midfielder Marcos Cerato found the back of the net to give Tulsa the lead. In the 53rd minute, Kalil ElMedkhar added another for the home side, extending the advantage to 4-2. Tulsa capped off the night in the 82nd minute with a final goal from forward Alexander Dalou, sealing a 5-2 victory.

Stats Summary: TUL / NMU

Shots: 10/14

Shots on Goal: 6/6

Saves: 1/4

Corner Kicks: 2/1

Fouls: 6/9

Misconduct Summary:

TUL: Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow Card - 13')

NM: Gedion Zelalem (Yellow Card - 45')

TUL: Marcos Cerato (Yellow Card - 54')

TUL: Taylor Calheira (Yellow Card - 61')

Up next, the Black & Yellow return home to face Las Vegas Lights on Saturday, Aug. 16, for Zozobra Night at Isotopes Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.