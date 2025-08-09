Folklore Night Finishes Scoreless in Hard-Fought Battle vs. Loudoun United FC

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC vs. Loudoun United FC(Rhode Island FC)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - In a back-and-forth game that saw a pair of shots hit the post and several key stops from both goalkeepers, a physical, hard-fought battle between Rhode Island FC and Loudoun United FC ended scoreless at Centreville Bank Stadium. Although the Ocean State club's attack looked dangerous throughout the game and its defense stayed solid through 90 minutes, it could not find the back of the net, splitting the points with Loudoun in downtown Pawtucket.

Rhode Island FC (5W-9L-6T) started the game strong, nearly finding the back of the net less than a minute into the game when Loudoun United FC (8W-7L-4T) goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux misplayed a pass that JJ Williams intercepted inside the penalty box. Williams squared the ball to Matthew Corcoran at the top of the box, and Corcoran unleashed a dangerous curling shot that forced a diving save from Fauroux, who recovered from his initial mistake well to deny the chance.

In the 16th minute, RIFC launched on the counter-attack again when Maxi Rodriguez got on the end of the central through ball, firing a low shot that was deflected wide by a Loudoun defender. Less than a minute later, Noah Fuson picked up a loose ball in the midfield and picked out Williams with an accurate ball over the top, but Williams' close-range header was saved by Fauroux.

Twenty-five minutes into the game, the visitors crafted their first dangerous chance of the night when Keegan Tingey won the ball on the right wing, firing a low cross to the near post that was tapped just wide by Zach Ryan.

Seven minutes later, the Ocean State club's dangerous counter-attack sprung to life again when Amos Shapiro-Thompson strung a defense-splitting pass to Williams, who sprinted into a one-on-one opportunity vs. Fauroux. However, Loudoun defender Yanis Leerman was quick to recover, getting back in time to block Williams' shot.

As the first half came to a close, both attacks took turns firing off dangerous shots. In the 37th minute, Loudoun's Drew Skundrich picked up the ball at the top of the six-yard box and fired a shot on target that was heroically blocked at the goalmouth by Hugo Bacharach.

In the last minute of the half, RIFC came within inches of the opening goal when Aldair Sanchez delivered an inch-perfect cross to the head of Bacharach, who nodded the ball just wide of the far post from close range. The teams went into the locker room scoreless.

Loudoun United FC came out strong in the second half, testing the goal in the 54th minute when USL Championship Golden Boot leader Abdellatif Aboukoura picked up the ball in the midfield, using quick footwork to shake a pair of Rhode Island FC defenders before curling a shot just wide of the far post. Just four minutes later, Arquímides Ordóñez won the ball inside the box, and dragged a low shot just wide of the same post.

In the 62nd minute, the Ocean State club nearly pushed the ball into the back of the net when a corner kick triggered a messy goalmouth scramble. Although both Zachary Herivaux and Aimé Mabika fired a pair of shots towards goal, Fauroux made a heroic goalmouth dive, pawing the ball off the line and just barely keeping RIFC out of the net.

The final two opportunities of the game came the way of the visitors, beginning in the 71st minute when Aboukoura fired a close-range shot well over the bar. In the 78th minute, Omari Glasgow rattled the woodwork from distance, but it was close as either team would come to the game-winning goal as the game ended scoreless.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will enjoy a bye week before returning to Centreville Bank Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20 in a USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinal clash vs. Birmingham Legion FC. Tickets to the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Dwayne Atkinson made his Rhode Island FC debut after signing with the club on Aug. 7, coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute.

The scoreless draw is the third such result between Rhode Island FC and Loudoun United FC in the all-time series.

Koke Vegas kept his second-straight clean sheet since returning from injury, and the 13th of his Rhode Island FC career. He has kept three clean sheets against Loudoun United FC in two seasons with Rhode Island FC.

Rhode Island FC is unbeaten in its last six home games at Centreville Bank Stadium across all competitions.

The point kept the Ocean State club above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference standings.

Rhode Island FC's seven clean sheets are the third-most in the USL Championship.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: JJ Williams

Match stats and information available here.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.