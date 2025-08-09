LSC Extends Unbeaten Record against Phoenix with a Strong Two-Goal Performance

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship team took on Phoenix Rising FC for the second time this season, and for the first time in Lexington.

LSC opened the match with a strong offensive presence and kept the ball in their attacking third throughout the initial minutes. The intensity finally paid off in the 30th minute when #33 Forster Ajago found space inside the box for a close-range finish to give LSC the lead.

Lexington Sporting Club's defensive line stayed strong for the remainder of the half, keeping Phoenix quiet and preventing them from registering a shot on target before the halftime whistle.

The teams went into the locker rooms with Lexington holding a 1-0 lead.

LSC carried their momentum from the first half to the second, maintaining high pressure and creating multiple scoring opportunities.

Tensions rose on the pitch as Phoenix was hungry to score the equalizer. However, #71 Michael Adedokun sealed the victory for LSC in the 79th minute. After receiving a pass from #10 CJ Olney, Adedokun took a touch around Phoenix's keeper and slotted home a simple finish.

"There were a lot of guys shooting and taking it to goal, so I had to be patient when I got my chance," said Adedokun. "I didn't want to just shoot. I wanted to make sure it was my best opportunity to score. Then I saw it cross the line, and finally, I was able to celebrate with the fans."

Lexington's defense held firm for the rest of the match and secured a clean sheet over Phoenix Rising FC, as well as improving their record against Phoenix to 2-0.

"I felt like we've been looking for a performance like this, where we felt like we had good control of the game but were also dangerous at the right moments," said head coach Terry Boss. "And tonight was, for me, one of the most complete performances that the guys had. And so, I couldn't be happier when I watch our group embrace the ideas and keep grinding even in tough moments. This is what football should look like."

Lexington Sporting Club will travel to face San Antonio FC for their next match at Toyota Field. The match is set to kick off on August 16 at 9 p.m. ET.







