CA Fire Flag Auction Opens in Support for First Responder's Night

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







A custom California Flag Made from Retired Fire Hose and 2 Tickets to Republic FC's rivalry matchup against Oakland Roots are going on auction on the morning of August 9th.

In honor of the First Responder's Night game, Ryan and Katie Chagonjian of Napa, CA, crafted a one-of-a-kind California flag made from retired fire hose. Their tribute to first responders started as a hobby, but after years of creating gifts for local firefighters, their pastime has grown into a nationwide custom flag business.

In addition to the custom flag, the auction package also includes 2 tickets to Sacramento Republic FC's match against their California rival Oakland Roots SC on Saturday, August 16. The auction opens on August 9 at 9 a.m. and runs until August 15 at noon. The auction website can be found on Republic FC's product page All proceeds benefit NorCal Emergency Responders Organization, a nonprofit that provides support and services to those serving their communities.







