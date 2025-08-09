Republic FC Blanks Monterey Bay FC, 1-0

August 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC extends its undefeated streak to six matches with a 1-0 win over regional rival Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park. The Indomitable Club comfortably controlled the match and created opportunities all night. The game winner from Captain Rodrigo Lopez, who found the back of the net at home for the first time since April of 2024.

Sacramento set the tone early with a high press that constantly caused trouble for the visitors. An early foul by Monterey Bay set up Republic FC's first chance in the fourth minute. With the ball just outside the box, Rodrigo Lopez delivered one of his classically-dangerous set pieces, but it curled just past the post. The Indomitable Club closed out the first 10 minutes with three shots, all of which narrowly missed the target.

A good run of possession put the ball at Russell Cicerone's feet at the top of the box in the 18th minute. Cicerone slotted the ball to Sebastian Herrera for a close-range one-touch shot, but the keeper came out to punch it away. Herrera had another chance in the 26th minute on a cross from Jack Gurr to the back post. Marked by two defenders, Herrera took to the air for a header on frame, but the attempt was saved.

The Quails got their breakthrough moment in the 36th minute when Russell Cicerone and Jack Gurr connected on a sweeping cross. Cicerone's header required a sharp save from MBFC's keeper, but it only went as far as Rodrigo Lopez who charged in for a right-footed shot from eight yards. The goal marked Lopez's second of the year and 40th in the USL Championship regular season.

The second half was more of the same from Republic FC - stifling defending. It would take 71 minutes for Monterey Bay to register its first shot on target. Johnny Klein redirected a cross with a sneaky heelflick, but Danny Vitiello saw it the entire way and made the save.

In his home debut, Khori Bennett worked to inject energy into the match as a second-half substitute and nearly found the back of the net for the second straight week. Jack Gurr's in-swinging corner kick was placed perfectly in front of goal and Bennett flicked it across the face of goal, but the attempt missed the target by mere inches.

In the 86th minute, Lewis Jamieson capitalized on a midfield mistake and looked like he was headed for a breakaway, but instead was dragged down by a defender before he was able to put a shot up.

Republic FC returns home next Saturday night to close out its home-series against Northern California rivals Oakland Roots SC. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Saturday's match will be available on Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ smart TV app, FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 1-0 Monterey Bay FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

August 9, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Rodrigo Lopez 36'; MB - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Michel Benitez (caution) 82'; MB - Alex Lara (caution) 3', Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 86'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond, Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer, Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Nick Ross (Blake Willey 67'), Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Luis Felipe 67'), Cristian Parano (Lewis Jamieson 77'), Russell Cicerone (AJ Edwards 90'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 67')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Ryan Spaulding, Dominik Wanner, Chibi Ukaegbu

Stats: Shots: 23, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 1, Fouls: 12, Corner Kicks: 10, Offsides: 1

Monterey Bay FC: Nico Campuzano, Sami Guediri (Miles Lyons 60'), Nicholas Gordon (C), Alex Lara, Joel Garcia Jr., Pierce Gallaway (Wesley Fonguck 65'), Mobi Fehr, Mayele Malango (Johnny Klein 60'), Xavi Gnaulati (Anton Søjberg 65'), Adrian Rebollar, Luke Ivanovic

Unused Substitutes: Carlos Guzman, Ethan Bryant, Dallas Odle

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 5, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 9, 2025

