Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Eastern Conference Final Watch Party, Presented by Centreville Bank

Published on November 11, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Following Rhode Island FC's 2-0 win at North Carolina FC in the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals on Saturday, Rhode Island FC announced that Centreville Bank Stadium will host the Official Playoff Watch Party, presented by Centreville Bank, for its second-straight appearance in the Eastern Conference Final. The Ocean State club will travel to Highmark Stadium to defend its 2024 Eastern Conference title on Saturday against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. locally on NESN+ and streaming nationally on ESPN+.

Saturday's Watch Party is a free event, open to the public. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and fans can claim their free ticket here. Free parking will be available in stadium lots T2 and T3.

The Official Playoff Watch Party will be complete with a full set of events, with RIFC's free Fan Fest in full effect along the West Concourse. Fans can enjoy a packed slate of free family-friendly activities, including balloon animals, face painting and hair braiding tents. Additionally, kids will have the opportunity to Play Where the Pros Play, competing in small-sided soccer games on the field before the Eastern Conference Final kicks off! Throughout the night, Pawtucket native DJ Mike D will be spinning immaculate vibes, providing entertainment as RIFC's in-house DJ.

During the game, fans can enjoy in-stadium concessions, food trucks and a Super Saturday Sale at the Rhode Island FC Team Store, powered by Capelli Sport. Fans should also be on the lookout for free swag and giveaways throughout the night.

Additionally, venue tours of Centreville Bank Stadium and in-stadium Pick-A-Seat opportunities for fans interested in 2026 ticket packages will be available at the Watch Party. For more information, contact RIFC ticketing at tickets@rhodeislandfc.com or 401-389-4950.

After securing the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings, Rhode Island FC traveled to No. 2 Charleston Battery to kick off its postseason campaign on Nov. 2. Defeating the Battery in a dramatic penalty shootout, RIFC knocked out the No. 2 seed from the postseason for the second-straight year. Then, RIFC traveled to No. 3 North Carolina FC for the second time in four weeks, where the Ocean State club earned its first-ever win at First Horizon Stadium and punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference Final for the second-straight year.

Next, RIFC will look to defend its 2024 Eastern Conference title as it hits the road to take on No. 4 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Pittsburgh swept the regular-season series with a pair of shutout wins vs. Rhode Island FC in 2025, and holds a 3W-1L-1T advantage in the all-time series. However, RIFC earned its first-ever win at Highmark Stadium in the USL Jägermeister Cup on May 31, shutting out Pittsburgh 1-0 and helping fuel its run to the Semifinals of the newly-expanded competition. Saturday will mark the sixth meeting between the two clubs across two seasons, and RIFC will look to make its way back to the USL Championship Final with a win. The USL Championship Final is set for Saturday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. ET, and will air nationally on CBS and TUDN.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, presented by AAA Insurance, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.







