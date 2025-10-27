Aodhan Quinn Wins USLC Golden Playmaker Award

Published on October 27, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Tampa, Fla.) - The USL Championship announced its Golden Awards for the 2025 regular season, honoring captain Aodhan Quinn as the Golden Playmaker winner after he led the league in assists. Quinn is the first Indy Eleven player in franchise history (NASL and USLC) to win a statistical category.

Quinn earned the Golden Playmaker award for the first time as the latest achievement in his remarkable USL Championship career by recording a franchise-record 11 assists. The league's all-time leader in regular season minutes (24,198) recorded his 11th assist of the campaign in the regular-season finale on Saturday. The San Diego native is the first player in league history to record double-digit assists in a season for a third time, having previously accomplished the feat in 2018 with Orange County SC and 2021 with Phoenix Rising FC.

The 33-year-old's 61 regular season assists ranks second in USLC history, while Quinn stands as the only player in league history to have recorded at least 50 goals and 60 assists in regular season play.

In 2025, Quinn led the Boys in Blue in assists (11), chances created (40), and crosses (143), and he tied for team honors in goals+assists (14). He finished eighth in the USLC in crosses and tied for 15th in chances created.

Indy Eleven 2026 Season Tickets are on sale now. Place a $50 deposit before the Dec. 1 Early Bird Deadline to lock in the best pricing and benefits! Benefits include free parking, personalized Under Armour jersey, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 25% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Tickets start at $12 per game. For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Aodhan Quinn USLC All-Time Rankings

Minutes | 24,198 | 1stÃ¯Â»Â¿

Games Started | 276 | 1stÃ¯Â»Â¿

Assists | 61 | 2ndÃ¯Â»Â¿

Appearances | 290 | 3rdÃ¯Â»Â¿

Most USLC Regular Seasons with 10 Assists

Aodhan Quinn - 3 (2018-OC, 2021-PHX, 2025-IND)

Kenardo Forbes - 2 (2022-PIT, 2023-PIT)

Antoine Hoppenot - 2 (2018-RNO; 2022-DET)

USL Championship Regular Season Goal Contributions

Dane Kelly 132 (106 goals, 26 assists)

Enzo Martinez (BHM) 131 (78 goals, 53 assists)

Aodhan Quinn 118 (57 goals, 61 assists)

USL Championship Regular Season 50 Goals & 50 Assists

Enzo Martinez (BHM) - 78 goals, 53 assists

Aodhan Quinn - 57 goals, 61 assists

Solomon Asante - 52 goals, 58 assists

USL Championship Assists in Consecutive Games Streaks

Aodhan Quinn (PHX) 5 2021

Aodhan Quinn (OC) 4 2018

Aodhan Quinn (IND) 4 May 3-28, 2025Ã¯Â»Â¿

About Indy Eleven Professional Soccer

Since its launch in 2013, Indy Eleven's dedication to its club and community has been driven by empowering a culture of excellence through its players and staff, staying true to its aim of fielding teams that represent the State of Indiana proudly on and off the field. The 2025 season is the 12th year of playing men's professional soccer, and the team competes in the United Soccer League (USL) Championship, a 24-team professional soccer league with franchises across the United States. Indy Eleven started its women's team in 2022, earning the W League championship in 2023. Indy Eleven launched a youth development program that has grown to more than 24,000 children via affiliated youth clubs across Indiana. The club also has Indy Eleven Academy teams in the USL Academy, MLS Next, and ECNL. Learn more at indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.