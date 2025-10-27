LouCity 'Driven' for a Title in New Playoff Campaign

Louisville City FC News Release







LouCity is embracing a "Driven" mentality as the USL Championship Playoffs kick off this weekend at Lynn Family Stadium. The club's digital and in-stadium presentation will take on a new look and feel as the top-seeded boys in purple push to add a third star over the crest.

This playoff campaign reflects the 2025 squad's energy, grit and aggression paired with muscle car imagery. LouCity also partnered with local rapper Shloob, who pulled up to the studio and recorded a new track - "LouDriven" - to serve as a playoff anthem for the club.

City hosts Detroit City FC in an Eastern Conference Quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Saturday with tickets and more information available at LouCity.com/playoffs. Should the boys in purple advance, they'd continue playing throughout the postseason at Lynn Family Stadium through the November 22 USL Championship Final.

Like a roaring engine, LouCity turned heads throughout the 2025 season. The club won a second-consecutive Players' Shield title in honor of the league's regular season champion. Coach Danny Cruz's side has operated like a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, ranking second in the league in scoring (56 goals) and first in defense (19 goals allowed).

LouCity's looking to add to a decorated playoffs history that includes consecutive league titles in 2017 and 2018, plus Eastern Conference crowns in 2019 and 2022. With that silverware already in the trophy case, the boys in purple are pushing the pedal to the metal in search of more glory.

2025 USL Championship Playoffs

November 1: Eastern Conference Quarterfinal round

November 7-9: Eastern Conference Semifinal round

November 14-16: Eastern Conference Final

November 22: USL Championship Final







