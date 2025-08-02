North Carolina FC Downed by Louisville City FC, 4-1

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - North Carolina FC fell to Louisville City FC, 4-1, Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. With the result, NCFC remains in fourth place with 26 points, holding the tie breaker over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

A quick strike from Kevon Lambert gave the home team a one-goal advantage before Oalex Anderson scored the equalizer in the 18'.

The Louisville attack proved to be too strong in the second half, scoring three-consecutive goals to earn the win.

Match Notes:

Trevor Mulqueen appeared in his second-consecutive USL Championship match this season.

Oalex Anderson scored his second goal of the regular season.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC returns home for a rivalry matchup against Tampa Bay Rowdies for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles night on Saturday, August 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Tickets for the match are available here.

Box Score

NCFC (3-4-2-1): Trevor Mulqueen, Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan, Paco Craig (Triston Hodge - 76'), Patrick Burner (Jaden Servania - 76'), Rafa Mentzingen, Louis Perez, Mikey Maldonado, Evan Conway, Pedro Dolabella (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 82'), Oalex Anderson (Adam Luckhurst - 86')

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Akira Fitzgerald, Jayson Quintanilla

LOU (3-4-2-1): Damian Las, Kyle Adams, Josh Jones, Sean Totsch (Sam Gleadle - 45'), Amadou Dia, Kevon Lambert, Taylor Davila, Aiden McFadden (Brandon Dayes - 89'), Ray Serrano (Niall McCabe - 90'), Phillip Goodrum (Cameron Lancaster - 81'), Jansen Wilson (Evan Davila - 81')

Subs Not Used: Arturo Ordóñez, Carlos Moguel, Danny Faundez, Hayden Stamps

Score:

NCFC: 1

LOU: 4

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 18',

LOU: K. Lambert - 5' (A. McFadden), P. Goodrum - 50' (S. Gleadle), J. Wilson - 62' (S. Gleadle), E. Davila - 88' (R. Serrano)

Cautions:

NCFC: M. Maldonado - 38', F. Sundstrom - 47', P. Dolabella - 69'

LOU: A. McFadden - 32', K. Adams - 69'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

LOU: -

Venue (Location): Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, Ky.)







