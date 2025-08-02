Republic FC Coninues Win Streak With Victory Over San Antonio FC

August 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC extends its undefeated streak to five games with a 3-1 victory over Western Conference foe San Antonio FC on Saturday night. After the teams traded goals in quick succession in the first half, the Indomitable Club put the pressure on to close out the match with two second half goals. It was a special night for four-year captain Lee Desmond and club newcomer Khori Bennett who each scored their first goal for Sacramento, while Cristian Parano found the back of the net against his former team.

San Antonio had the first chance by either side when Jorge Hernandez split the defense with a pass to Diogo Pacheco in the 17th minute. His shot was on target, but directed right at Danny Vitiello who was able to punch it away.

Sebastian Herrera had an opportunity to break the deadlock in the 21st minute. Cristian Parano sent the ball wide for Jack Gurr on the right flank. The initial cross was deflected by the defender, but the clearance only went as far as Herrera on top of the box, but his shot went above the crossbar.

The game developed into a physical affair, which set up Sacramento for opening goal in the 33rd minute. After Jared Timmer was brought down, Jack Gurr's long-distance free kick was placed perfectly for Lee Desmond to head past goalkeeper Richard Sanchez. The score marked Desmond's first for Republic FC. Gurr now has two regular season assists in addition to two in USL Cup play.

But the Indomitable Club's lead wouldn't last long as San Antonio responded just a minute later. A backheel from Jorge Hernandez allowed Diogo Pacheco to carry the ball into the box for a shot from 10 yards. The goal was the first conceded by Republic FC in 394 minutes.

Eager to regain their lead, The Quails came out with pressure on the other side of the break. A free kick that looked nearly identical to the one that resulted in Republic FC's first goal ricocheted around in front of goal, but eventually deflected out for a corner. Moments later, Jack Gurr nearly got his second assist on the night with a wing-to-wing cross to an unmarked Michel Benitez on the back post, but Benitez's header bounced just wide of the target.

Republic FC continued to pick up steam as its substitutes joined the fight. Two of them connected for the game-winner in the 82nd minute when Luis Felipe sent the ball forward for Khori Bennett. The defender attempted to push it out, but instead headed it straight up for Bennett to control and chip over the goalkeeper to open his 2025 USL Championship scoring account.

San Antonio had a chance for another quick equalizer in the final minutes of the match when Alex Crognale rose up in front of goal. His header was low and fast, but Danny Vitiello made no mistakes as he dropped low to make the stop.

Republic FC took advantage of a late opportunity to seal the win. Lee Desmond headed a clearance back into the mix for Rodrigo Lopez to pass the ball wide for Cristian Parano. Parano took his defender one-on-one to net his fourth goal of the season and first against his former team.

With tonight's win, Republic FC has climbed to second place in the Western Conference table.

The Indomitable Club returns home for a two-game homestand against its Northern California rivals. Next Saturday, Monterey Bay FC will make its way to Heart Health Park on $5 beer night. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. The match will also be broadcast on FOX40, as well as streaming on the FOX40+ smart TV app and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Sacramento Republic FC 3 - 1 San Antonio FC

USL Championship

Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

August 2, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Lee Desmond (Jack Gurr) 33', Khori Bennett 82', Cristian Parano (Rodrigo Lopez) 90+1'; SA - Diogo Pacheco (Jorge Hernandez) 34'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Neill Collins (caution) 26', Blake Willey (caution) 64', Jared Timmer (caution) 75', Khori Bennett (caution) 82', Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 82'; SA - Mitchell Taintor (caution) 13', Luke Haakenson (caution) 31', Almir Soto (caution) 60'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer, Michel Benitez (AJ Edwards 78'), Blake Willey (Luis Felipe 68'), Nick Ross, Jack Gurr, Russell Cicerone (Rodrigo Lopez 78'), Sebastian Herrera (Khori Bennett 68'), Cristian Parano (Lewis Jamieson 90+3')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Chibi Ukaegbu

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2

San Antonio FC: Richard Sanchez, Harvey Neville, Mitchell Taintor (C), Alex Crognale, Rece Buckmaster (Abdi Salim 86'), Almir Soto (Mohamed Omar 72'), Lucio Berron, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez (Dmitrii Erofeev 86'), Diogo Pacheco (Jake LaCava 60'), Juan Agudelo (Jimmy Medranda 72')

Unused Substitutes: Alexis Souahy, Daniel Namani, Landry Walker, Dyllan MendozaStats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 0, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 2







