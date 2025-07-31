Match Preview: Republic FC at San Antonio FC

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ SAFC

Date: Saturday, August 2

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Toyota Field

Watch: FOX40.com, Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40+ Smart TV app, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

The Indomitable Club can build on an impressive July when they head to the Lone Star State for the second matchup against San Antonio FC. With Cup play behind the Quails, the focus is on a tough match up against 2nd place SAFC in a tight Western Conference. Only four points separate second from sixth, with half the year remaining. Republic FC can build on a four game undefeated and clean sheet streak that stretches back to an away win at Rhode Island in late June.

Republic FRepublic FC

"Preparation has been really important this week," Head Coach Neill Collins said. "We know how tight the league is. We know every point matters."

The Quails return to league play after a 1-0 USL Cup victory against Spokane Velocity FC - locking in a spot in the Quarterfinals. The Velocity fought hard, but a full team effort kept the second-year club off the scoreboard. Four saves added a USL leading third-clean sheet to Jared Mazzola's tally. A thundering headed goal from Michel Benítez in the 10th minute was all Sacramento needed to move through to the quarterfinals.

Know Your Opponent - San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC are looking to win their third consecutive league match on Saturday. The Texas club has sat near the top of the Western Conference for the entire season after starting the year with four wins.

Last weekend, San Antonio faced off against New Mexico United for their final USL Cup group stage match. SAFC controlled much of the match, jumping out to a 2-0 lead going into the final minutes of the game. However, two stoppage-time goals from New Mexico evened the scoreline, sending the match to a penalty shootout where New Mexico took the victory. Still, having won each of their first three matches in Group C, Saturday's 2-2 scoreline was enough to send San Antonio through to the quarterfinals.

Former MLS mainstay Luke Haakenson has helped San Antonio stay near the top of the Western Conference this season. Haakenson scored the stoppage time winner against the Tampa Bay Rowdies in San Antonio's previous league fixture, adding to his four goal tally on the season. The attacking midfielder previously made 67 appearances for Nashville SC, contributing four goals and four assists during his time with the Tennessee club. Leading goal scorer Jorge Hernandez has also added seven goals in his 2025 campaign, rounding out San Antonio's strong offensive threat.

Head-to-head

Earlier this year, the clubs met in the Capital City in a hard-fought scoreless draw. The two teams have a long and competitive history, with Sacramento holding the advantage with a 7-5-4 record against the Texas team.

"I feel that against a tough opponent, I think any game can be won or lost by the small margins," Collins. "If we can improve the other side of the ball, hopefully that will give us the edge."

Every time out, the matchups have been close affairs, with all but two of 16 matches decided by one goal or less. With both top-table teams boasting strong defenses, one goal could be the difference between zero and three points.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.