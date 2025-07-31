Ronaldo Damus Nominated for USL Championship July Player of the Month

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC forward Ronaldo Damus

Birmingham Legion FC forward Ronaldo Damus

TAMPA, Fla. - Not many players have been hotter in front of goal than Ronaldo Damus this summer. For his efforts on the pitch, the Birmingham Legion FC forward is up for USL Championship July Player of the Month, the league announced on Thursday.

Miami FC forward Francisco Bonfiglio, Sacramento Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello and Hartford Athletic forward Mamadou Dieng were also nominated for the award. Fan voting for the award is now open, with the winner to be announced on August 7.

Starting in all five of Legion FC's July matches, the 25-year-old Haitian striker put his ruthlessness in front of goal on full display with a goal in a 1-1 draw at Rhode Island FC, as well a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at North Carolina FC. In his most recent outing, Damus helped propel Legion FC to the knockout round of the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup with the opening goal in a 2-1 victory over Forward Madison FC last Saturday at Protective Stadium.

Having joined Birmingham this past offseason on loan from Sweden's GIF Sundsvall, Damus currently leads Legion FC in 2025 with 11 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions.

Damus and Legion FC are back in action on Saturday, August 2 at Phoenix Rising FC before returning home on August 9 to welcome Hartford Athletic. Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. CT kickoff at Protective Stadium are still available with a free hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

