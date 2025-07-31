Mamadou Dieng Becomes Hartford Athletic's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer Across All Competitions; Nominated for USL Championship's July Player of the Month

July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford, CT - Mamadou Dieng has etched his name into Hartford Athletic history by becoming the club's All-Time Leading Goal Scorer across all competitions. The new record followed an exceptional performance against New Mexico United, in which Dieng scored two goals, bringing his career total to 19.

Dieng has also been nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month, recognizing his exceptional play through July. During that period, Dieng delivered a standout month, recording three goals and one assist across all competitions, averaging a goal every 116.3 minutes in USL Championship play and a 33.3% shot conversion rate while posting a league-leading +2.34 goals added mark per American Soccer Analysis. Fans can vote for Dieng on the USL Championship website.

When asked about the accomplishment, Dieng said "As a forward, my job is to score goals. Every night, I do my best to put the ball in the back of the net and help my team win. I am very grateful that I have the opportunity to play for this club, and I am excited to keep scoring and help get us back to the playoffs."

Since joining the Green & Blue ahead of the 2024 season, the fan-favorite has surpassed prior records by netting 17 goals in USL Championship matches and two goals in cup competitions, bringing his cumulative total to 19 goals, the most in club history.

He made an immediate impact in his debut season, setting a club single-season record by scoring 11 goals in the 2024 USL Championship campaign. Joining the team from Senegal's Sahel Academy, Dieng quickly proved himself as a natural finisher in the USL. His goals came at crucial moments throughout the season and his consistent performances earned him multiple USL Team of the Week selections and Hartford Athletic's Fans' Choice MVP award.

Mamadou has been making waves this season with eight goals in 16 games. Momo is also in the top three on the team across many categories, including passing accuracy (64.6%), shots (29), shots on target (12), key passes (13), duels (209), duels won (89), aerial duels (107), and aerial duels won (43).

Dieng's record-setting seasons have not only highlighted his potential but also raised expectations for his future. Dieng will continue to try to find the back of the net as Hartford Athletic moves into the second half of league play and the USL Jägermesiter Cup Quarterfinals.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.