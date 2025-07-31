Usl Announces Rescheduled Date for San Antonio FC at Orange County Sc
July 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The USL Championship today announced the Orange County SC-San Antonio FC match originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 20 has been rescheduled due to San Antonio's advancement in the USL Jägermeister Cup.
The road match will now be played Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. CT.
SAFC will host Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at Toyota Field in the USL Jägermeister Cup quarterfinal. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.
