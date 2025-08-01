Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Sacramento Republic FC 8/2/25

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Friendly Confines: In league play this season, San Antonio has recorded the second-most points at home (16) in the Western Conference with a +5 goal differential. SAFC has scored in its last 18 USL Championship home matches, last failing to score at Toyota Field on June 5, 2024 against El Paso.

July Heat: Forward Juan Agudelo scored his first brace of the season and the third overall of his SAFC club career in the team's USL Jägermeister Cup match against New Mexico United. The striker has been heating up through the middle of the season, now scoring three goals in his last three outings. Agudelo led SAFC in scoring last season with 8 goals.

Early Advantage: San Antonio is undefeated in 36 straight league matches when leading at halftime, going 33-0-3 in a streak dating back to October 2021.

---------------

What they had to say:

Defender Shannon Gomez

(On going against another strong Western Conference opponent...)

"I think most importantly, you got to focus on executing the game plan, and it's another opportunity to play against a tough opponent, and another opportunity to try to get three points, another opportunity to play in front of these beautiful fans in the stadium, and as I said before, like this is one of the better teams in the Western Conference, and it's going to be a tough game, but we can take the positives out of that, and being able to play against tough opponents week in and week out is important for us. You know, as you gear up for playoffs, you want to have those games. You want to have those mental battles. You want to have those thrilling games. You want to have those duels. You want to be sharp, and these are the games that every player wants to play in, so I think for us, it's another opportunity. We see it as this opportunity to continue growing as a group, because I feel like there's a lot of areas on the field that we could continue growing in, and we're good at it, and we can be so much better at it as well, too, so I think it's always an opportunity to grow."

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On Sacramento's strong defense...)

"They play with five in the back. They defend well when they go in a low block. They defend with everybody behind the ball, so it's tough to break through. We have to be clinical. Any chance that you get, you have to put that ball away because you're not going to have a second or a third chance, so if that's an opportunity we get, we should finish it."

---------------

USL Championship Match #17 - San Antonio FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-5-3 (27 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)

Sacramento Republic FC: 6-4-6 (24 pts; 4 th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: Despite leading the all-time series 7-5-4, Sacramento hasn't won at Toyota Field since 2019. The teams each took a point away from a 0-0 draw in Sacramento in June earlier this season.

