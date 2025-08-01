Switchbacks Secure a Win at Weidner Field Against Lexington SC

August 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on game night

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earn a 3-1 win at home against Lexington SC.

The first goal of the night came in the 30', #11 Quenzi Huerman from the center of the pitch found #7 Jonas Fjeldberg on the left edge of the 18-yard box. Fjeldberg quickly connected with #3 Akeem O'Connor-Ward, who dropped the ball back to Huerman for a finish into the bottom right corner.

The Switchbacks doubled their lead just 10 minutes later. Off a left-sided corner, #22 Marco Micaletto delivered a ball outside the 18 to #5 Matt Mahoney, who headed it into the bottom left corner from in front of the six-yard box, leaving no chance for Lexington's goalkeeper #31 Brooks Thompson.

Lexington put one on the board in the 77' as Alfredo Midence shot from a distance, placing his shot into the bottom left to make it 2-1.

Captain Mahoney responded back in the 80' to solidify the victory with his first-ever brace. A free kick opportunity from the top of the 18 moves the ball forward of the right of the box to #18 Aidan Rocha setting up a cross to the six yard box which was deflected hitting the top woodwork to Mahoney who slid to kick the ball which was then deflected off the foot of Lexington's keeper into the bottom left bin, sealing the 3-1 victory.

Offensively, the team made nine total shots, six of which were on target, applying pressure in the final third. They finished the match with an 86.1% passing accuracy. Defensively, the Switchbacks delivered 15 tackles, winning 12, to secure a home victory.

The Switchbacks head on the road to Oakland on August 9th, then return to Weidner Field on August 16th to take on Orange County SC for Witches and Wizards Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers:

Overall thoughts:

Overall pleased with the three points. It was a different kind of game for us than probably what it's been in a while. Considering a little more possession than you would have hoped for, I don't really think they threatened us, telling the first half, second half, a little bit more or more caution for the win, but yeah, pleased for the boys, they put a lot of work

On the goals scored:

"We could have had more. Look, we know we created chances throughout the year, and we've given up soft goals. We can see that, if I'm being honest, but we're pleased with the boys that they're getting the reward now. But again, we've got to stay humble, and we've got to keep working. It's two league wins and that's all it is."

Aidan Rocha:

On making key interceptions tonight:

"Just sticking to our game plan. You know, we value both sides of the ball with having the ball and without the ball, attacking and defending, so just sticking true to our principles, trusting the guy in front of you and behind you, and everyone makes everyone else's job easy. So I just got to do my job."

Matt Mahoney:

On scoring against Lexington tonight and in June:

"I mean, it's my first brace in my career, so I'll take it, but just honestly, very happy for the three points. You know, the theme for our team right now is fight, fight, fight. Every week, we're trying to climb that table to get into a playoff spot. So now we're three points closer."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Adam Beaudry (2) LEX: Thompson (3)

Goals: COS: Huerman (A: Ward)(30'), Mahoney (A: Micaletto) (40'), Mahoney (77') LEX: Midence (79')

YC:COS: Ward (77'), Rocha (77'), Micaletto (82'), Creek (90'), Beaudry (90+3') LEX: Firmino (46')

