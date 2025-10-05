Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Juan Tejada and Duke Lacroix and San Antonio FC's Abdi Salim and Almir Soto on game night

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC pull off a win against San Antonio FC with #1 Christian Herrera earning a clean sheet, and ending with a final score of 1-0.

Colorado Springs opened the night with an early goal in the 15' from #27 Juan Tejada. A pass from midfield found #20 Yosuke Hanya on the right side of the 18-yard box, who sent a low cross into the front of the net. Tejada tapped it into the right side, beating the keeper who dove the opposite way. Colorado Springs' defense pressed on San Antonio for the remainder of the first half.

In the 52' of the match Duke Lacroix received a yellow card for a delay of match. Into the 81', Lacroix was given his second yellow resulting in an immediate ejection. Leaving the Switchbacks to play with a man down for the remainder of the match. Colorado Springs fought to the final whistle picking up a 1-0 win at Weidner Field officially breaking the curse. Switchbacks mark history picking up their first win against San Antonio in the USL Championship since March 24th, 2019, a run of 14 games without a win.

In tonight's match the Switchbacks recorded nine shots with four on target. Defensively, the back line held strong with 10 tackles won out of 13 attempted and made six interceptions.

San Antonio failed to register a single shot on target, their first match without one since facing Monterey Bay on August 24, 2025. The Switchbacks strong defensive performance helped Herrera record his 30th career USL Championship regular-season clean sheet.

The Switchbacks play on the road next Saturday at Charleston Battery to continue the push for playoffs, then return home on October 18th for the final home regular season match against Las Vegas Lights for Blackout Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

James Chambers

Overall Thoughts

"We were just really, really beat up last week with how the week went. We were pretty low because we didn't do a lot of things wrong, and we didn't come out with points, so we wanted to win tonight. But I think the credit goes to the players, every single one of them, the staff, that regard to how they approach the game and to get the three points. I don't care that it's San Antonio, to be honest with you. I care more about how the players and the staff approach this week, and I'm ecstatic with that, more than the actual win."

On the team bouncing back from the previous week

"Really pleased. We felt as a group that it was all about winning tonight, and performance didn't matter. And we did that. So we got our objective, which I'm really, really pleased about. Chris (Herrera) with the clean sheet, and there were a lot of good performances. Performances that were different than what they were last week. It wasn't about the ball tonight; it was about doing your work. And everybody did that, and that's why I'm really, really proud of the group. Every single one of them."

Christian Herrera

On earning his 30th clean sheet

"I don't really think too much of individual awards or anything like that, but to get to 30, and I think most of them have been here with the switchbacks, it's a special thing. I'm just happy to be a part of this club."

Juan Tejada

Overall thoughts

"Happy to help the team, of course. It's funny. I think football is kind of weird in that sense that we have had great performances in the past three games, and we didn't get the result. Maybe this game, we didn't have the ball as much as we wanted to, and we had to suffer a little bit defensively. But tonight, we got the three points, which was what mattered today. And I mean, we have to keep going in that mentality that some games are going to be a fight, and today we showed that we were down for that fight and to get the win.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (0) SA: Richard Sanchez (3)

Goals: COS: Tejada (A: Yosuke) (15') SA: N/A

YC:COS: Lacroix (52'), Hanya (90+4') RC:COS: Lacroix (81') SA: Soto (61'), Dollenmayer (68')

