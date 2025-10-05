Miami Stifles Hounds with Second-Half Flurry

Things began brightly for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, but a second-half flurry by Miami FC sent the Hounds to a 3-1 defeat tonight at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

Florida native Charles Ahl opened the scoring for the Hounds (10-10-7) with a top-notch volley that sent the team to the halftime break in the lead. But Tobias Zárate scored twice after the break, and substitute Allen Gavilanes added a late goal to help Miami (6-15-6) stave off elimination in the playoff chase.

The Hounds' first loss to Miami in their past nine meetings leaves the team in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, missing out on an opportunity to leap to fourth with a win.

First half

The Hounds were dominant in the first 45 minutes, outshooting the hosts by a 15-1 margin and keeping play largely in the Miami half. Ahl was at the center of that, recording five shots in the match, including a 10th-minute effort from the top of the box that went just over the crossbar.

Ahl got his goal in the 22nd minute on a play that began with his own free kick hitting the Miami wall. The Hounds cycled the ball to the right, where Luke Biasi crossed, and the Miami defense could only get a glancing header away. Ahl was in a perfect position on the opposite side, and he hit a confident right-footed volley to turn the ball into the far side of the net.

It was the fourth goal of the season for Ahl, the most among the Hounds' first-year pros, and three of his four goals have come against Florida teams - Miami twice and the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The Hounds could have doubled the lead in the 33rd minute when Bradley Sample put a deft touch on a bouncing ball to create space in the box. Sample fired toward goal, but his shot struck the left upright and stayed in play.

Biasi finished the half with a good chance bolting into the right side of the box, but his hard shot was palmed away by one of five saves by Miami goalkeeper Nicolás Cardona.

Second half

As good as the Hounds were in the first half, Miami turned the tables, and it began quickly.

Zárate got between defenders and onto the end of a ball lofted into the right side of the box before cutting back onto his left foot. He fired quickly, and his low shot had enough pace to beat Hounds goalkeeper Jacob Randolph in the 48th minute.

Zárate got his second in the 59th minute after Miami's Cristian Vázquez was able to block a Hounds clearance. Francisco Bonfiglio was first to the loose ball and played it back to Vázquez, who passed to the late-arrive Zárate for a finish into the top left corner of the net.

Miami added its insurance goal in the 82nd minute with a skillful finish by Gavilanes, who received an arcing diagonal ball from Gerald Diaz on the left side of the box. Gavilanes took one touch to control, and his second touch was a low finish with his left foot back across the goal.

It was the first time the Hounds have conceded three goals to a USL opponent since March 23, 2024 against Louisville City FC, a span of 63 matches in all competitions against USL clubs.

Man of the Match

Charles Ahl was a bright spot playing back in his home state, where he produced an excellent opening goal. The first-year pro was active all night in the attack with five total shots - three on goal - three free kicks won, four crosses and a chance created.

What's next?

The Hounds are back at home at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, when they will host an Indy Eleven side still hovering near the playoff line in the Eastern Conference. Indy (9-13-5) is holding on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, despite falling Saturday to Louisville, 2-0.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Jacob Randolph; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Junior Etou (Jorge Garcia 76'), Bradley Sample, Danny Griffin, Luke Biasi (Jackson Walti 63'); Charles Ahl, Bertin Jacquesson (Chase Boone 63'); Augi Williams (Brigham Larsen 76')

Miami FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Nicolás Campisi; Jonathan Ricketts, Nicolás Cardona, Daltyn Knutson, Tulu (Alejandro Mitrano 86'); Diego Mercado, Matias Romero; Sebastián Blanco (Gerald Diaz 72'), Tobias Zárate (Brandon Bent 86'), Cristian Vázquez (Allen Gavilanes 77'); Francisco Bonfiglio

Scoring summary

PIT - Charles Ahl 22'

MIA - Tobias Zárate 48' (Matias Romero)

MIA - Tobias Zárate 59' (Cristian Vázquez)

MIA - Allen Gavilanes 82' (Gerald Diaz)

Discipline summary

MIA - Nicolás Cardona 27' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Bertin Jacquesson 45+1' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Luke Biasi 58' (caution - reckless foul)

MIA - Daltyn Knutson 70' (caution - tactical foul)

MIA - Gerald Diaz 73' (caution - reckless foul)

MIA - Alejandro Mitrano 90+2 (caution - reckless foul)







