El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
IRVINE, California - El Paso Locomotive FC picked up a key point on the road against Orange County SC on Saturday night in a 0-0 draw at Championship Soccer Stadium.
Both teams created chances in the first half, but only two from Locomotive were on target. Despite controlling 52 percent of possession, El Paso couldn't quite breakthrough in the final third early on.
Locomotive had a couple more scoring opportunities in the second half from Amando Moreno and Kofi Twumasi, but they could not find the back of the net. Sebastian Mora-Mora only faced one shot on target as he and back line secured El Paso's sixth shutout in league play this season.
GAME NOTES
Sebastian Mora-Mora recorded his second shutout of the regular season.
FORECAST: 70ºF, clear
SCORING SUMMARY
N/A
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro-C, Kofi Twumasi, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Christian Sorto 81'), Andy Cabrera, Emiliano Rodriguez (Beto Avila 57')
Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero, Eric Calvillo, Omar Mora
OC - (4-3-3) Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman, Nico Benalcázar (Tyson Epsy 77'), Vuk Latinovich, Pedro Guimaraes, Malik Pinto, Stephen Kelly, Tristan Trager (Mouhamadou War 68'), Christopher Hegardt (Roberto Molina 77'), Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar (Bryce Jamison 61')
Subs Not Used: Efren Solis, Cheick Kone, Gavin Karam, Tetsuya Kadono, Ashton Miles
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Emiliano Rodriguez (Yellow) 38', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 65'
OC - Roberto Molina (Yellow) 78', Stephen Kelly (Yellow) 86', Malik Pinto (Yellow) 90'+3'
MATCH STATS: ELP | OC
GOALS: 0|0
ASSISTS: 0|0
POSSESSION: 49|51
SHOTS: 12|11
SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|1
SAVES: 1|5
FOULS: 10|15
OFFSIDES: 0|2
CORNERS: 8|5
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue their postseason push as they travel to face Lexington SC on Saturday, October 11 at 5 p.m. MT at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Faslls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Dispacth Monterey Bay, 4-0 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Shorthanded LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Rivalry Win Over Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Battle Eastern Conference Leader - Indy Eleven
- Monterey Bay Defeated by Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Miami Stifles Hounds with Second-Half Flurry - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs - North Carolina FC
- Paterson's Penalty Propels Legion FC at Loudoun - Birmingham Legion FC
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County
- El Paso Locomotive FC Look to Build Momentum against Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Use Fast Start to Dismantle Oakland Roots SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Enter Final Month of Regular Season against Oakland Roots SC
- Eric Calvillo Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 30