El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

IRVINE, California - El Paso Locomotive FC picked up a key point on the road against Orange County SC on Saturday night in a 0-0 draw at Championship Soccer Stadium.

Both teams created chances in the first half, but only two from Locomotive were on target. Despite controlling 52 percent of possession, El Paso couldn't quite breakthrough in the final third early on.

Locomotive had a couple more scoring opportunities in the second half from Amando Moreno and Kofi Twumasi, but they could not find the back of the net. Sebastian Mora-Mora only faced one shot on target as he and back line secured El Paso's sixth shutout in league play this season.

GAME NOTES

Sebastian Mora-Mora recorded his second shutout of the regular season.

FORECAST: 70ºF, clear

SCORING SUMMARY

N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro-C, Kofi Twumasi, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Christian Sorto 81'), Andy Cabrera, Emiliano Rodriguez (Beto Avila 57')

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Wahab Ackwei, Bryan Romero, Eric Calvillo, Omar Mora

OC - (4-3-3) Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman, Nico Benalcázar (Tyson Epsy 77'), Vuk Latinovich, Pedro Guimaraes, Malik Pinto, Stephen Kelly, Tristan Trager (Mouhamadou War 68'), Christopher Hegardt (Roberto Molina 77'), Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar (Bryce Jamison 61')

Subs Not Used: Efren Solis, Cheick Kone, Gavin Karam, Tetsuya Kadono, Ashton Miles

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Emiliano Rodriguez (Yellow) 38', Robert Coronado (Yellow) 65'

OC - Roberto Molina (Yellow) 78', Stephen Kelly (Yellow) 86', Malik Pinto (Yellow) 90'+3'

MATCH STATS: ELP | OC

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 49|51

SHOTS: 12|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|1

SAVES: 1|5

FOULS: 10|15

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 8|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC continue their postseason push as they travel to face Lexington SC on Saturday, October 11 at 5 p.m. MT at Lexington Sporting Club Stadium. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.







