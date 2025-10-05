Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC pull off a win against San Antonio FC with #1 Christian Herrera earning a clean sheet, and ending with a final score of 1-0.

Colorado Springs opened the night with an early goal in the 15 ¬Â² from #27 Juan Tejada. A pass from midfield found #20 Yosuke Hanya on the right side of the 18-yard box, who sent a low cross into the front of the net. Tejada tapped it into the right side, beating the keeper who dove the opposite way. Colorado Springs' defense pressed on San Antonio for the remainder of the first half.

In the 52 ¬Â² of the match Duke Lacroix received a yellow card for a delay of match. Into the 81 ¬Â², Lacroix was given his second yellow resulting in an immediate ejection. Leaving the Switchbacks to play with a man down for the remainder of the match. Colorado Springs fought to the final whistle picking up a 1-0 win at Weidner Field officially breaking the curse. Switchbacks mark history picking up their first win against San Antonio in the USL Championship since March 24th, 2019, a run of 14 games without a win.

In tonight's match the Switchbacks recorded nine shots with four on target. Defensively, the back line held strong with 10 tackles won out of 13 attempted and made six interceptions.

San Antonio failed to register a single shot on target, their first match without one since facing Monterey Bay on August 24, 2025. The Switchbacks strong defensive performance helped Herrera record his 30th career USL Championship regular-season clean sheet.

The Switchbacks play on the road next Saturday at Charleston Battery to continue the push for playoffs, then return home on October 18th for the final home regular season match against Las Vegas Lights for Blackout Night.







