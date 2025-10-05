Paterson's Penalty Propels Legion FC at Loudoun

LEESBURG, Va. - In the midst of its third match in roughly a week, the Birmingham Legion FC players and coaches knew they were going to have to squeeze out every ounce of what they had left in the tank on Saturday evening at Segra Field. So when the final whistle blew, signifying a 1-0 victory over Loudoun United FC, the emotions for the Three Sparks were on display in spades.

"We're experiencing a little bit of every emotion you can think of," said Legion FC coach Mark Briggs. "I'm just really proud of the guys for the effort and their attitude. Not only was it the third game, but two of them have been on the road, so with all the travel that comes with it, for them to do what they did tonight, it's all about them.

"It's been a long time coming to get a win and I'm sure everyone feels little bit of relief."

Armed with a converted penalty from AJ Paterson in the first half, Legion FC finished the job in the second half for its third-consecutive result and first victory since July 11.

"We've strung together some good performances," Paterson explained. "Our last time out, we felt like we deserved more (than a draw), so it was good to come out here and get the three points in a difficult place to play."

Paterson's eventual match-winner was his first of 2025 and his second in a Legion FC shirt, having scored in a 1-1 draw at New Mexico United on July 20 of last year.

It was the first time that Paterson had attempted a penalty since the shootout in the 2023 USL Championship Finals when he was with the Charleston Battery. But even before he stepped up to the spot on Saturday, the 29-year-old defender already had done his part with his long ball over-the-top to Tyler Pasher being the catalyst that drew the 29th minute penalty.

From there, Paterson finished things off with a left-footed blast that blazed past a stationary Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux and scorched the corner of the net, putting the visitors in front.

"I had actually worked on penalties with Hugo before during our time together in Charleston," Paterson recalled. "So I kind of knew that he may think I was going to go up the middle.

"When you have such strong runners, such as Ronaldo and Pash, I'm always looking to play that ball, so when I saw Tyler making that run, I knew I could get it there and then he did such a good job to draw the foul. and the rest is history. I've been working from the spot and I back myself to be able to smash it home."

The goal marked the third time in the previous five matches that Legion FC went into the halftime break with a 1-0 advantage. And after ultimately coming up short in the first two, the third time was indeed the charm as the Birmingham defense was able to absorb Loudoun's pressure on the evening to post a well-earned clean sheet.

"Anyone who says they aren't thinking about those past results is lying," laughed Paterson. "That's always going to be in the back in your mind, but I think we used that as motivation tonight."

The home side finished the match with 65.4% of the possession with 39 touches inside the box and seven of its 19 shots coming on target.

But a series of excellent individual efforts culminated in an excellent team performance, with Stephen Turnbull winning a header at open back post in first half stoppage time and Phanuel Kavita sliding to clear a shot off the line in the 64th minute.

No effort may have been bigger, however, than goalkeeper Fernando Delgado coming up with a huge kick save in the 90th minute to thwart a one-on-one opportunity for Loudoun defender Kwame Awuah.

"Have to give a special shoutout to Fernando because he came up huge for us," Briggs said of the 19-year-old goalkeeper who came up with six saves for his second clean sheet this season.

"Everyone has to play their part and tonight the defense put in a real team effort. They defended with their lives by putting their bodies on the line and did everything they could to stop the ball going into the goal."

Eight total cards were issued during the match with Loudoun's fifth of the evening being a red card Zach Ryan. The forward was sent off in the fourth minute of second half stoppage time after he was forced to pull down Legion FC's Ronaldo Damus from behind as the last man in defense.

With the win, Legion FC is now unbeaten in three straight USL Championship matches for a fourth different time this season.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 28 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (5W-11L-12D | 27 PTS) 1 0 1

LOUDOUN UNITED FC (11W-10L-6D | 39 PTS) 0 0 0

LINEUPS

BHM: Delgado - GK, Daley, Turnbull, Kavita, Paterson, Travis (Tabort Etaka 77'), McIllhatton (Laszo 73'), Vassell (Rufe 73'), Martnez, Pasher - C (McCartney 45'), Damus

LDN: Fauroux - GK, Awuah, Tubbs, Leerman (Dambrot 10') (Akinyode 62'), Tingey, McCabe, Skundrich, Aboukoura (Ryan 62'), Valot, Mines (Glasgow 25'), Ordonez

GOALS

BHM: Paterson (Penalty) 29'

LDN:

DISCIPLINE

BHM: McIllhatton (Yellow) 32'; Kavita (Yellow) 68'; Damus (Yellow) 89'

LDN: Dambrot (Yellow) 28'; Awuah (Yellow) 69'; Skundrich (Yellow) 69'; Akinyode (Yellow) 76'; Ryan (Red) 90+4'

NEXT UP

After this most recent grind of three matches in a condensed period, Legion FC now gets a bit of a break before it heads back onto the pitch. The club returns to Protective Stadium on Sunday, October 19 when it hosts Miami FC in the 2025 home finale.

"We'll enjoy this victory and then get much needed rest," Briggs noted. "We're ready to finish this season on a positive note."

Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. CT. Tickets are available for the Fan Appreciation Night match with the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a replica jersey, courtesy of Pegasus Luxury Transport.

