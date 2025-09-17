Legion FC Falters in Second Half against Tampa Bay

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC with possession against the Tampa Bay Rowdies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Going into halftime with a 1-0 advantage, the second half was unkind to Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday with the visiting Tampa Bay Rowdies finding its goal-scoring form in a 4-1 result at Protective Stadium.

"It's not just on the players, it's me included, it's all of us," said Legion FC coach Mark Briggs afterwards. "That just can't happen. You can't be up 1-0 at home and then in the second half just not play. This was a massive game and we stepped up for 45 minutes, but it's 90 minutes long."

Back in the starting lineup for the first since August 9, midfielder Dawson McCartney put the Three Sparks ahead with a goal in the 12th minute, highlighting a first half where the home side tallied three shots on target on 29 final third entries.

The Rowdies roared back in the second half and took the lead in the span of four minutes on goals from Manuel Arteaga and Paul Marie to make it 2-1 in the 68th minute.

"It's the same old story," said Briggs. "They scored that first goal, we felt the energy change and we crumbled."

Marie would complete his brace in the 89th minute, while substitute Luis Alvarez capped off the scoring in the eighth minute of second half stoppage time.

Both Birmingham and Tampa Bay finished with five total shots on target while the away side finished with the advantage in possession at 54.3%. The Rowdies also narrowly edged Legion FC in passing accuracy at 82.7% to 79.4%. McCartney was a standout for Birmingham with five total crosses, nine passes in the final third and 45 total touches to go along with his second goal of the season.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old midfielder's match ended in the 58th minute when he was substituted off after taking a hard challenge.

"It was massive because I thought Dawson was the best player on the field in the first half," Briggs noted. "His energy was all over the place and showed a level of player that you need out there. He was excellent."

Defender Amir Daley provided the assist on McCartney's first half goal to push his assist total up to three which is now a team-high despite having only appeared in four matches.

Midfielder Peter-Lee Vassell made his Protective Stadium debut on Wednesday and earned his first start in his second appearance since signing with Legion FC. He was substituted for forward Preston Tabort Etaka in the 75th minute.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 24 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

TAMPA BAY ROWDIES (7W-4L-13D | 25 PTS) 0 4 4

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (4W-10L-10D | 22 PTS) 1 0 1

LINEUPS

TBR: Hamid - GK, Guillen - C, Castellanos (Mendez 45'), Vancaeyezeele, Bodily (Alvarez 84'), Crisostomo, Wyke, Azocar, Pacius (Skinner 84'), Marie (Sharp 90+1'), Arteaga (Lasso 90+2')

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, Daley (Centeno 90+3'), Suarez, Rufe (Turnbull 90+3'), Paterson, Travis, McIllhatton, Vassell (Tabort Etaka 75'), McCartney (Laszo 58'), Martinez - C (Tregarthen 58'), Damus

GOALS

TBR: Arteaga 64'; Marie 68', 89'; Alvarez 90+8'

BHM: McCartney 12'

DISCIPLINE

TBR: Crisostomo (Yellow) 38'; Marie (Yellow) 90+2'; Azocar (Yellow) 90+6'

BHM: Tregarthen (Yellow) 77'

NEXT UP

With the defeat, Legion FC stays in 11th place of the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings on 22 points. The squad will have a quick turnaround to get back on track as it travels to face Indy Eleven on Sunday, September 21.

"We've still got games to play and we've got to get results. We've got to try and get the group in some sort of positive energy and prepare ourselves after a second half embarrassment and turn in a good performance away from home."

Birmingham will then head to the Lone Star State on September 27 to conclude its road trip at San Antonio FC before returning to Protective Stadium on Wednesday, October 1 when it hosts North Carolina FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT with tickets available.

