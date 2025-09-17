United Soccer League, City of Brownsville to Explore Bringing Professional Soccer to South Texas

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







BROWNSVILLE, Texas - The United Soccer League (USL) and City of Brownsville have announced their intent to explore bringing professional men's and women's soccer to Brownsville and the surrounding region.

The City and USL will enter exclusive negotiations over the next year to evaluate the viability of supporting soccer teams and opportunities to enhance entertainment options for the community. This initial phase of discussion will address various factors, including funding and the location of a stadium-anchored mixed-use district. Currently, the city and USL are exploring ways to reimagine the existing Brownsville Sports Park into a vibrant entertainment district that could serve as a catalyst for economic development.

"As the anchor to a rapidly growing metropolitan area, Brownsville is one of the youngest, most dynamic regions in the country. It's also home to some of the most passionate soccer fans, making it an ideal location for a professional club," said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer. "The Brownsville Sports Park is a gem to the local community, and we're excited to work with the City of Brownsville to explore ways we can enhance it as a home for professional soccer while positioning Brownsville as a top destination for soccer and entertainment in South Texas."

Brownsville could be the newest addition to the most extensive, fan-friendly and broadcast accessible soccer league in the United States.

"We are supportive of forging a long-term partnership with the USL because it aligns with our vision for sustainable economic growth, responsible public investment, and a vibrant, inclusive future for Brownsville," said Mayor John Cowen, Jr., City of Brownsville. "The possibility of reimagining the Brownsville Sports Park as a stadium-anchored entertainment district is a positive move as it has the potential to create jobs, support our small businesses, attract private investment, and give families year-round amenities while inspiring the next generation of athletes."

"Bringing the USL platform to Brownsville means our student-athletes can see a real pathway from the classroom and our local fields to the highest levels of the game here at home," said Tino Villarreal, Jr., Brownsville City Commissioner At-Large "A." "With professional men's and women's teams and a revitalized Sports Park, we're opening doors to mentorship, training, and year-round inspiration that keeps our kids engaged and our families together."

For more information or to sign up for the latest news, visit: uslsoccer.com/Brownsville.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.