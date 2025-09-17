University of Rhode Island Football to Play 2026 Home Games at Centreville Bank Stadium

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







KINGSTON, R.I. - The University of Rhode Island will play its 2026 football home games at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, university and stadium officials announced Wednesday.

With Meade Stadium set to undergo major renovations at the conclusion of the 2025 football season, URI Vice President/Athletics Director Thorr Bjorn and Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne worked together to bring the Rams to Pawtucket next Fall.

"We are thrilled to partner with Centreville Bank Stadium to be our home next season," Bjorn said. "Not only will we be able to play in a state-of-the-art first-class facility, but it will be a chance to showcase our nationally-ranked program to our alumni and fans in a different part of the state."

Home to professional soccer team Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship, the 10,500-seat Centreville Bank Stadium officially opened in May. In addition to soccer games, the stadium has hosted Major League Rugby matches, and it will host the 2025 Governor's Cup game between Rhode Island and Brown on Oct. 3, the first football game held there.

"We are proud to welcome URI Football to Centreville Bank Stadium as their home for the 2026 season," Byrne said. "While Meade Stadium undergoes important upgrades, our venue will provide a first-class experience for student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We value this partnership and look forward to an exciting season together."

The dates for Rhode Island Football games at Centreville Bank Stadium will be announced at a future time.

Information on 2026 season ticket packages, pricing, and parking will be available later this fall/winter 2025. Watch for updates on GoRhody.com and be ready to reserve your spot for the 2026 season. Click here to be included in all 2026 Football Season Ticket Information.







