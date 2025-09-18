Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Loudoun United FC

Published on September 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising extended its unbeaten run to five matches last weekend, turning a two-goal deficit into a 2-2 draw against Sacramento Republic FC on September 13 at Heart Health Park. This Saturday, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side returns home looking to take all three points as the playoff race in the Western Conference heats up.

It's first challenge to open another three-match homestand comes against Loudoun United FC, ranked third in the East, on Hispanic Heritage Night. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. (PT) September 20 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"It will be a very challenging match," Kah said. "But that's what you want. You want to play football and hopefully it becomes a very entertaining game for the fans with a victory for us."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs Loudoun United FC

WHEN: Saturday, September 20 (7:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

BLOOMING RELATIONSHIPS

As Rising continues its hunt for the playoffs, different on-field relationships have become more prevelant. One such connection has been between midfielder Hope Avayevu and forward Ihsan Sacko who combined for a Rising goal for the fourth time this season against Sacramento. Notably, no other pairing has combined for as many goals for the club.

"(The relationship) has been there since the beginning of the season," Avayevu said. "We're continuing to work together to make sure we can continue to help the team. You first have to be able to have a connection with the attackers up top to be able to connect with them to score goals."

With 28 goal contributions between the pair, partnerships like that between Sacko and Avayevu are the types of connections that push one another and drive the club forward. They will look to combine once again against Loudoun United this weekend.

HOME FOR FALL

After spending last weekend on the road, Rising won't leave the Valley again until October 10. For the next three weeks, the club has the opportunity to build up some home cooking. Of Rising's six remaining matches, four will be played at home. Following its showdown against Loudoun United, Kah's side will face Oakland Roots SC (Sept. 27) and New Mexico United (Oct. 4). With a home playoff match still up for grabs, each remaining match at Phoenix Rising Stadium is vital with so many points left to play for.

"It's always crunch time, and crunch time is the best thing you have," Kah said. "Focusing on the little details can win you a game or lose you a game. Now is when the points are most valuable, so now we have to make sure our focus is spot-on every day. When we do that, we know we're a tough team to beat."

BRING ON THE EAST

With 37 points up to this point of the USL Championship season, Loudoun United FC has been a force to be reckoned with. Currently 11-9-4, Loudoun United has scored eight goals in its last five matches, going 3-2-0 in that span.

Forward Abdellatif Aboukoura leads the visitor's attack with 11 goals and is one of four Loudoun players to net at least four goals this season. Midfielder Florian Valot is the squad's assist leader with 8, followed by midfielder Ben Mines who has 6. The visitor's "secret weapon," though, may just be goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux, who leads the league with 73 saves.

From back to front, Loudoun United presents a stiff challenge for Rising as it kicks off another late-season homestand. Looking for its third straight win in the regular season series, Kah's side is prepared for its Hispanic Heritage Night challenge.

"Going into this next game, we're looking forward to playing at home and taking three points," midfielder Noble Okello said. "That's what's ultimately in our minds right now."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 17, 2025

