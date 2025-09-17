Echo Investment Capital Welcomes the Chickasaw Nation as a Strategic Investor in OKC for Soccer

OKLAHOMA CITY - Echo Investment Capital and the Chickasaw Nation announced on Wednesday a strategic investment in OKC for Soccer, Echo's ambitious project to field a professional soccer club in a new stadium in downtown Oklahoma City. The investment, made through the Chickasaw Nation's wholly owned subsidiary Sovereign Native Holdco, LLC, joins existing investors Echo, Russell Westbrook Enterprises and the OKC for Soccer ownership team.

Oklahoma City's professional men's soccer club, led by majority owner Christian Kanady alongside co-owner Russell Westbrook, will play a central role in the new downtown multipurpose stadium, a signature project of MAPS 4, a voter-approved public improvement initiative.

The stadium is envisioned as the people's stadium - a gathering place for professional sports, concerts, cultural events, educational programs and civic celebrations. Designed to be one of the most utilized stadiums in the nation, it will bring people together to fuel OKC's growth through sports, music and entertainment year-round.

The OKC for Soccer movement will establish a men's professional team competing at the highest level of the United Soccer League. In addition, the project's commitment to representing all of OKC will see the club field a women's team, further positioning OKC as a destination for the world's most popular sport.

The stadium will anchor a new 60-acre mixed-use area being developed by Echo and Robinson Park and designed by Populous. This district will play a crucial role in making Oklahoma City a central hub for sports and entertainment in the central U.S.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby stated that the tribe's investment demonstrates its commitment to sports as a means of strengthening the community.

"Working together for the good of the community has always been important to us," said Anoatubby. "The OKC for Soccer movement is about more than just having a team. Soccer can unite people, inspire youth and build confidence.

"Our investment in OKC for Soccer reflects our deep commitment to the future of Oklahoma City. Christian Kanady, Russell Westbrook and [Robinson Park CEO] Mark Beffort all share our vision of fostering strong communities for future generations."

The downtown stadium and development will complement the nearby Horizons District, home to the world-renowned First Americans Museum and the Chickasaw Nation's existing $400 million OKANA Resort and Waterpark. The stadium's strategic location will provide proximity to other downtown attractions such as Oklahoma City's new NBA arena, Bricktown, Scissortail Park, and RIVERSPORT OKC, which will be the site of multiple events in the LA28 Olympic Games.

"We are honored to welcome the Chickasaw Nation to the OKC for Soccer ownership team," said Christian Kanady, CEO of Echo. "The Chickasaw Nation has been a cornerstone of Oklahoma's history, a people whose resilience, service and leadership continue to shape this state in ways that benefit everyone who calls it home. Through our shared commitment to supporting and uplifting our community, we will work together to build a club that represents today's Oklahoma City and strengthens the city's vibrant cultural scene."

By combining Echo's innovative platform with the Chickasaw Nation's proven expertise in hospitality, entertainment and economic development, the partnership is set to accelerate Oklahoma City's emergence as one of America's most dynamic destinations for sports, culture and community life.







