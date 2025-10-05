Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Lexington SC will look to quickly put Saturday night's result behind it after an early red card paved the way to a 3-0 loss at FC Tulsa.

A quiet first half was interrupted when Lexington goalkeeper Logan Ketterer was shown a straight red card in the 37 ¬Â² minute for a challenge outside the box. Ketterer insisted there was no contact, but head official Brad Jansen had his mind made up.

The red card marked the second in as many matches for Lexington SC.

On the ensuing free kick, FC Tulsa's Jamie Webber blistered an attempt from 25 yards out to put the hosts up 1-0.

Down a man, Lexington's second-half comeback attempt was further complicated when Tulsa doubled its lead early in the period, courtesy of Giordano Colli.

A bright moment for Lexington SC fans came in the 76 ¬Â² minute when forward Malik Henry-Scott was subbed on to make his club debut.

"I'm super grateful for the opportunity to step out on the pitch in a familiar city in front of my college teammates and coach," said Henry-Scott, a University of Tulsa graduate, after the match. "I just want to keep pushing and help the team any way I can."

Twelve minutes later, Webber capped the night with a brace for Tulsa, solidifying the final 3-0 result.

GOALS

37 ¬Â² TUL: Jamie Webber

65 ¬Â² TUL: Giordano Colli (assist: Alexander Dalou)

88 ¬Â² TUL: Jamie Webber (assist: Giordano Colli)

LINEUPS

LEX: Logan Ketterer, Kieran Sargeant, Gaël Gibert, Joe Hafferty, Xavier Zengue (59 ¬Â² Alfredo Midence), Speedy Williams, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (76 ¬Â² Malik Henry-Scott), Latif Blessing (37 ¬Â² Brooks Thompson), Nick Firmino, Forster Ajago (58 ¬Â² Cory Burke)

TUL: Tyler Deric, Lucas Stauffer, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko (68 ¬Â² Travian Sousa), Harvey St. Clair, Giordano Colli (90+1 ¬Â² Ian), Boubacar Diallo, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar (78 ¬Â² Owen Damm), Alexander Dalou (78 ¬Â² Stefan Lukic), Taylor Calheira

UP NEXT

Lexington SC returns home Saturday, October 11 to begin a two-match homestand - Lexington's last two home matches of the season - vs. El Paso Locomotive FC. It will be a crucial match towards deciding who will finish in the top four spots of the Western Conference and earn a home playoff match.

LSC and El Paso, two clubs separated by only two points in the standings, kick off at 7 p.m. ET. It will be Hispanic Heritage Celebration Night and $1.50 Beer Night at Lexington SC Stadium.







