Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0
Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Lexington SC women matched up with Spokane Zephyr FC Saturday night, a reverse fixture from two weeks ago. This weekend's contest played out much like the first - a 0-0 draw.
Lexington head coach Mac Hemmi felt his side outplayed Spokane in the first meeting, and LSC appeared to do the same in the second. LSC led in xG (1.29-0.41), shots (19-6), shots on target (5-2), final third entries (61-46) and more.
Several first-half attempts nearly trickled into the back for Lexington after an initial block or save was made.
The club's best scoring chance came in the 52' minute when Hannah Sharts unleashed a violent header off a set piece towards goal. The attempt was thwarted by a spectacular save from the Gainbridge Super League's leader in the category, Hope Hisey.
Hisey and LSC keeper Kat Asman both entered the match tied for the league lead in clean sheets and added to their totals, bringing the GSL lead up to four shutouts.
Lexington remains undefeated on the season with a 2W-0L-4D record, one of only two clubs in the league still without a loss. It sits in second place in the Gainbridge Super League standings.
GOALS
N/A
LINEUPS
LEX: Kat Asman, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (77' Shea Moyer), Sarah Griffith, Emina Ekić, Catherine Barry (77' Hannah White), Addie McCain
SPK: Hope Hisey, Kelsey Oyler, Sarah McCoy, Reese Tappan, Haley Thomas (76' Madelyn Desiano), Sophia Braun, Emma Jaskaniec (72' Felicia Knox), Tori Waldeck (82' Ginger Fontenot), Aryssa Mahrt (72' Shea Collins), Cameron Tucker, Ally Cook (72' Lena Silano)
UP NEXT
Lexington SC returns to the Bluegrass on Friday, Oct. 10 to host Carolina Ascent. It will be Mental Health Awareness Night at Lexington SC Stadium and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an Emina Ekić t-shirt jersey.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 4, 2025
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0 - Lexington Sporting Club
- FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Play to Scoreless Draw in Orange County - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Faslls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa - Lexington Sporting Club
- San Antonio FC Falls to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 1-0 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rowdies Dispacth Monterey Bay, 4-0 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Switchbacks FC Break the Curse & Win at Home Against San Antonio FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Shorthanded LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Rivalry Win Over Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Boys in Blue Battle Eastern Conference Leader - Indy Eleven
- Monterey Bay Defeated by Tampa Bay at Al Lang Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Miami Stifles Hounds with Second-Half Flurry - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- North Carolina FC Clinches Spot in 2025 USL Championship Playoffs - North Carolina FC
- Paterson's Penalty Propels Legion FC at Loudoun - Birmingham Legion FC
- NCFC comes up scoreless in second Week 31 match - North Carolina FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington SC Falls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club Draws Spokane Zephyr FC, 0-0
- Lexington Sporting Club Faslls, 0-3, to FC Tulsa
- Lexington SC Gears up for Match with Top-Ranked Tulsa in the Sooner State
- Lexington SC Nearly Battles Back at New Mexico Despite Weather Delays, Red Card