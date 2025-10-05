FC Tulsa Clinches Home Playoff Spot with Dominant 3-0 Win Over Lexington SC

Published on October 4, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa returned to winning ways in dominant fashion Saturday night, blanking Western Conference playoff hopefuls Lexington SC 3-0 at ONEOK Field. A standout performance from Jamie Webber, who scored twice - including a stunning free-kick opener - powered Tulsa to their 18th win of the season, solidifying their position atop the USL Championship standings, now leading with 50 points. With the victory, FC Tulsa also clinched a home playoff match, marking a key milestone in their push for postseason success.

Tulsa took control early and never looked back, applying steady pressure before finally breaking through in the 40th minute. Lexington's uphill battle began when goalkeeper Logan Ketterer was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Calheira. After Taylor Calheira was brought down, Webber stepped up and curled a sensational right-footed free kick into the top corner, giving the home side a 1-0 lead before the break. Thereafter, Lexington struggled to contain Tulsa's attack in the second half.

In the 65th minute, Giordano Colli doubled the lead. After a long run of possession, Alex Dalou drove down the wing and hit a pinpoint low cross into the box, and Colli met it cleanly, slotting a powerful shot into the bottom left corner. Tulsa sealed the win in the 88th minute through Webber again, who found space at the top of the box and rifled a left-footed strike past substitute keeper Brooks Thompson to make it 3-0. Tulsa's defense held firm throughout the night, earning their ninth clean sheet of the season, while goalkeeper Tyler Deric on his debut for FC Tulsa made key saves early on to deny Marcus Epps and Kieran Sargeant. Midfielder Ian Carlos Souza made his debut after just being announced, coming on late in the match to help solidify Tulsa's victory.

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field on Saturday, October 11, at 7:00 p.m., for a Western Conference duel against San Antonio FC. With a home playoff match now secured, Tulsa will look to keep building momentum and defend their top spot in front of their fans during Taste of Tulsa Night, celebrating the city's local food scene.

Head Coach Luke Spencer on the team's effort:

"Just proud overall of the group. The intensity was there from start to finish. Even in the last five minutes, the guys were still pushing, hungry to score at the other end, while staying solid in transition and defending. Really proud of the effort."

Defender Lucas on the team's mindset:

"Our standards are so high, both collectively and individually... We're constantly trying to beat ourselves. It's a cat-and-mouse game of competition with yourself and within the group, and it's about being the best you can be every single day."

Man of the match, Jamie Webber on scoring:

"First of all, thanks to my coaches. They were always backing me, telling me to shoot, just shoot on target and I will score. Tonight, I did exactly that-shot on target, scored two goals-and I'm very happy and proud."

USL Championship Match Summary

ONEOK Field - Saturday, October 4, 2025

Match Stats: USL Championship Match Center - TULvLEX

USL Championship Highlights - FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC

Goals

TUL - Jamie Webber; (Penalty Kick) Min'40

TUL - Giordano Colli (Alex Dalou) Min. 65'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Giordano Colli) Min. 88'

Disciplinary

TUL - Abdoulaye Cissoko (FC Tulsa) (Yellow Card) 8'

LEX - Logan Ketterer (Lexington SC) (Red Card) 37'

TUL - Taylor Calheira (FC Tulsa) (Yellow Card) 43'

TUL - Harvey St. Clair (FC Tulsa) (Yellow Card) 47 ¬Â²

TUL - Jamie Webber (FC Tulsa) (Yellow Card) 79'

Lineups

FC Tulsa (4-1-4-1): Tyler Deric; Lucas Stauffer, Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko (Travian Sousa 68'), Harvey St Clair, Giordano Colli (Ian Carlos Souza Daniel 90+1), Boubacar Diallo, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar (Owen Damm 78'), Taylor Calheira, Alexander Dalou (Stefan Lukic 78')

Bench: Owen Damm, Travian Sousa, Delentz Pierre Trevor Amann Patrick Seagrist, Stefan Lukic, Johan Peñaranda

Lexington SC (4-2-3-1): Forster Ajago (Cory Burke 59'), Nick Firmino, Latif Blessing, Marcus Epps (Malik Henry-Scott 76'), Blaine Ferri, Devon Williams, Xavier Zengue (Alfredo Midence 59'), Joe Hafferty, Gaël Gibert, Kieran Sargeant, Logan Ketterer (Brooks Thompson 39')

Bench: Brooks Thompson, Greene Jacob, Alfredo Midence, Caceres Edrey, Braudilio Rodrigues, Cory Burke, Henry-Scott Malik

